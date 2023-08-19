2017 state fair

Seth Parker, 12, of Eldorado shows off his 2-week-old Delaine Merino fine wool sheep at the 2017 State Fair of Texas at Fair Park in Dallas.

 Ashley Landis/Dallas Morning News

The 4-H Club year doesn’t start until Sept. 1, but parents can sign their children early for a discounted fee.

Enrollment in Texas 4-H is completed annually via Texas 4-H Online, which includes children in grades K-12 in Denton County.

