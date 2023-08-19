The 4-H Club year doesn’t start until Sept. 1, but parents can sign their children early for a discounted fee.
Enrollment in Texas 4-H is completed annually via Texas 4-H Online, which includes children in grades K-12 in Denton County.
Parents will have to set up a family profile to enroll and will receive emails with announcements of events and opportunities from 4-H.
Parents who enrolled their child from previous years will need to re-enroll.
Key dates and price to enroll
Parents will only have to pay a fee to enroll their child.
Club member enrollment discounted fee will cost $25 from Aug. 15 through Oct. 31.
Club member enrollment regular fee will cost $30 from Nov 1. to the completion of the 4-H year.
Clover kid enrollment regular fee will cost $10 all year
Adult volunteer application fee will cost $10 all year.
Kids in grades 3-4 will have to wait until Sept. 1 to enroll since the system does not include them as clover kids.
Through the 4-H program, young people gain knowledge in an area of their choice and develop life skills like leadership, communication, teamwork and citizenship. They also learn the importance of hard work and service to their community.
Denton County 4-H Clubs
The Denton County 4-H Club will be kicking off its 4-H Project Fair at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Denton County — located at 401 W. Hickory St. — from 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Each club will meet at their scheduled date and time when the 4-H Club year begins.
The Agriculture Leadership Club will meet every second Sunday of the month at the North Texas Fair Ground at 5 p.m. Club projects include livestock, livestock judging, food, nutrition, shooting sports, archery, photography, and fashion and interior design.
The Argyle Club will meet at Argyle Middle School on the first Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. Club projects include food and nutrition, shooting sports, clothing textiles, robotics, entomology, rabbits and more.
The Denton County S.T.E.M Club will meet at the Denton South Branch Library on the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Club projects include science, technology, engineering, math and robotics.
The Heart of Denton Club will meet every last Sunday of the month at the American Legion Post 71 at 2 p.m. Club projects include animals, leadership, community service and more.
Pilot Point Club will meet every second Sunday of each month at the Pilot Point Church of Christ at 2 p.m. Club projects include gardening, food and nutrition, clothing and textiles, livestock, public speaking and more.
The Silver Saddle 4-H Club will meet at the Downtowner Suites on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Club projects include horses, dogs, food and nutrition and more.
