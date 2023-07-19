Denton County agencies responded to a large grass fire that was moving east from Wise County toward Denton County, according to the Denton County Office of Emergency Management. It never entered Denton County.
Officials estimate roughly 232 acres have burned in a grass fire that started in Wise County and moved east near the border of Denton County on Wednesday morning.
Denton County agencies responded to the fire, near country roads 4010 and 4411, in part because of its proximity to the county line. Eric Hutmacher, Denton County’s director of the Office of Emergency Management, told the Denton Record-Chronicle that the fire didn’t cross jurisdictions.
The Wise County Office of Emergency Management posted on social media that fire departments were responding at about 10:34 a.m.
With the fire approximately 40% contained, Wise County Emergency Management dismissed Denton County crews at about 2:30 p.m. At the time, the Texas A&M Forest Service estimated 132 acres burned. With the fire 95% contained by 5 p.m., more accurate mapping revealed 232 acres had been burned.
Hutmacher said at about 4:10 p.m. that Wise County agencies were in the “mop-up phase.” Mop-up entails extinguishing or removing burning material, cutting fire-damaged trees and cooling ash pits to both ensure a fire does not escape as well as to reduce smoke.
Hutmacher said he was not aware of any reported injuries. Some structures were threatened by the fire, but none were affected as far as he knew.
“In this case, we were just helping our neighbor out,” Hutmacher said. “But you never know when these [fires] in these conditions can expand into evacuations and finding shelter for people and their pets ... They can expand in scope and complexity quite quickly. So, that’s why we try to make sure we have enough personnel to assist whether it’s our jurisdiction or one of our neighbors.”
With excessive heat and low humidity Wednesday, the A&M Forest Service listed both Denton and Wise counties at high risk of fire danger. However, Denton County is not under a burn ban, county Director of Community Relations Dawn Cobb said via email.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.