Wise county grass fire

Denton County agencies responded to a large grass fire that was moving east from Wise County toward Denton County, according to the Denton County Office of Emergency Management. It never entered Denton County.

 Courtesy image/Denton County Office of Emergency Management

Officials estimate roughly 232 acres have burned in a grass fire that started in Wise County and moved east near the border of Denton County on Wednesday morning.

