A recent $10,000 grant from the National Association of County and City Health Officials will aid Denton County Public Health in engaging with the community during this year’s community health assessment.
DCPH conducts its community health assessment every five years and publishes the report online. The department uses a variety of resources, including local health providers and studies such as the annual county health rankings, to examine how residents measure up in terms of health and environmental factors.
In 2017, DCPH’s last community health assessment, public involvement was mostly limited to surveys. The process is about to start again for 2022’s report, but this time around, the $10,000 grant will allow residents to give much more direct input.
The grant was awarded to DCPH by the National Association of County and City Health Officials, as part of its MAPP 2.0 program. The “Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships” framework is a “community-driven strategic planning process for improving community health,” and DCPH was selected as one of nine public health departments to field test it.
Alex Reed, DCPH community health division manager, put that in simpler terms. Essentially, the department will be using the $10,000 to help test the program in action.
“They’re undergoing kind of a revamp, if you will, of the MAPP process,” Reed said. “Our funding award is designed for us to pilot their starting point assessment. It’s essentially a tool that allows us to gauge community readiness. … This is just one of the frameworks you can use for the community health assessment.”
Reed said the MAPP program is the “gold star” of health assessment processes, because it gives “robust” direction on engaging with the community. For the 2022 health assessment, DCPH will be hosting in-person sessions with residents, a key difference from what it did in 2017.
“In 2017, it was primarily based on survey data,” Reed said. “One of the things this grant has allowed us to do is get some technical training and assistance on really collaborating with the community in a new way.”
In specific, DCPH will be hiring an external evaluator to establish best practices for in-person meetings, which she referred to as listening sessions.
“This grant really gives us a framework to go off,” Reed said.