You spin me right round: Residents go back and forth on how to maneuver city roundabouts

For some, they’re baffling and even vexing. The name alone seems to bring out the worst — or possibly the best — in drivers. We’re talking about roundabouts, and Denton currently has five of them.
Two — on North Bonnie Brae Street and Hinkle Drive — are designed differently and in different districts. Facebook interactions with residents tell us how they feel about roundabouts in general — and the two on Bonnie Brae and Hinkle specifically. Their responses range from the hilarious to the serious and even tragic.
‘Median ramps’
“Denton has roundabouts?” Derek Garrison said. “I thought they were ‘median ramps.’”
That comment came with a GIF from a viral video of a driver leapfrogging the island of a roundabout.
“Could be an American driving in another country who had not experienced a roundabout before.”
Used for ‘traffic-calming tools’
Roundabouts are typically built at high-traffic intersections where accidents, including fatal ones, are common. They’re also used for “traffic calming,” a term used by traffic engineers and others to describe efforts to slow traffic to minimize accidents.
“Mostly, the roundabouts are considered for maintenance [reasons] for the long term,” said Chandrakanth Muruganandham, the city’s senior traffic engineer. “They also create less pollution and replace traffic signals where fatal accidents have happened. They are traffic-calming tools.”
The issue is so controversial that Denton has devoted a section on the city website about traffic circles, including videos on drivers maneuvering roundabouts, how to use them and why the ones in Denton were built. The city also has distributed a document explaining them, including a diagram of how people should drive around them.
“Roundabouts and traffic circles are often [used] as a solution to reduce congestion and increase safety,” according to the document. “While they appear to be the same, there are differences between a modern roundabout and a traffic circle. Neighborhood traffic calming circles are much smaller than modern roundabouts and often replace stop signs at a four-way intersection. Modern roundabouts are designed to accommodate vehicles of all sizes, including cars, buses and trucks with trailers.”
Other Denton roundabouts
The city’s other roundabouts are at Shoreline Drive and Unicorn Lake Boulevard, Shoreline Drive and Clubhouse Drive, and Teasley Lane and Shady Oaks Drive.
“Those circles unfortunately make you rely on the intelligence of the other drivers around you,” Faye Grace said. “It’s making bad drivers worse.”
Denton City Council member Brian Beck did agree on one point of Grace’s comment.
“They do a good job, actually, of calming traffic and permitting flow,” he said. “But people aren’t used to them. How to operate one is strange and foreign to them until they get used to them. The one on Bonnie Brae, I think, is fine. It works well.”
The Hinkle roundabout is considerably smaller than the Bonnie Brae roundabout — just like the price tags to build them. And commenters on Facebook have varying opinions on both.
“I like the one on Bonnie Brae because it saves time, but the public needs more education about how to appropriately use roundabouts, which lane to be in for what purpose,” Julie Seeley said. “Too many people just accelerate to prevent someone from Scripture merging in. People seemingly do not understand the cooperative nature of driving in roundabouts.”
Getting it right
Here’s how the one on Bonnie Brae at Scripture Street works: Whichever direction they’re coming from, drivers must slow down as they approach the roundabout and yield to traffic already in the circle. (Bonnie Brae was intentionally designed with curves to force drivers to slow down.) With two lanes, drivers are supposed to pick one lane and remain in it. Unless a driver is yielding to another vehicle, they do not need to stop.
“I use the Bonnie Brae roundabout [two] times a day and have seen some remarkable things,” Sharon Long said. “[Three] times I have seen drivers in the roundabout completely stop as if they don’t know what to do.”
On Hinkle, that roundabout was designed and built after receiving input from residents who live in that neighborhood, council member Paul Meltzer said.
“The Hinkle situation is an entirely different matter,” he said. “There was a big community outcry over the Fireside development, and we had two community meetings that were packed with residents who were very concerned. One of their biggest was that drivers would use Magnolia [Street] as a cut-through and would change the character of their neighborhood.”
Go big or go home?
The result: Building a small roundabout that council members have found needs improvements so that drivers not familiar with the area know it’s there.
The “key challenge” with the roundabout on Hinkle, located at Mimosa Drive and at one entrance to the new Fireside Park development, is that “it’s just really not very visible, and it’s low,” Meltzer said.
“The initial response to those complaints from staff was to create lighting from above,” he said. “The issue it’s just below your eyeline when you’re driving. But we have a number of improvements to visibility from council.”
Those include adding reflectors, signs and other elements.
“I also thought, initially, there would be something in the middle of the roundabout that would be visible and tall,” Meltzer said. “But firetrucks [can] go over the middle, so you can’t have anything there.”
The Hinkle roundabout is in the middle of a neighborhood in District 2, whereas the Bonnie Brae roundabout is a two-lane structure near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. That area remains under construction as the city widens the road as part of a bond proposition.
“The Hinkle roundabout is too small … but that’s really my main complaint,” Phillip Thornton said.
Hope Currin agreed.
“The one on Hinkle does not make sense, and I think it was poorly planned from the start,” she said. “I can deal with the one on Bonnie Brae provided everyone else learns how to use it.”
Susie Dobson Autry shared the same opinion.
“The one on Hinkle is not necessary, is not visible and creates an unsafe passage for bike lane riders,” she said. “Their lane comes to an abrupt dead end at the circle and picks back up on the opposite side.”
‘Hinkle is awful’
Laci Covington said more is needed to alert drivers of the existence of the Hinkle roundabout.
“There’s no good signage for them,” she said. “You can tell by all the tire skids going right across the top of them. The one at Hinkle is awful. Too small of an intersection for a roundabout in my opinion.”
According to data provided by the city, the Hinkle roundabout cost $144,582, including improvements. The Bonnie Brae structure cost just over $3.5 million.
“That one [at Bonnie Brae], I think, is a good example of what we should be building at similar intersections,” council member Jesse Davis said. “The streets there are roughly equal sizes and traffic hitting each other. It is less expensive to maintain than stoplights, and there’s an environmental component to that when cars aren’t sitting at stoplights.”
Davis is talking, of course, about emissions. When vehicles are idled, they produce more components harmful to the environment — although some residents still are loath to credit roundabouts for avoiding those additional emissions.
“Roundabouts are useless, cost too much and cause tornadoes,” Paul Juarez said.
Davis said the Bonnie Brae roundabout — which is in his District 3 — is getting a bad rap.
“They are pretty intuitive when you are used to them,” he said. “Once you catch the flow of it, it’s pretty intuitive. We have a little issue right now with construction going on there, but it’s not fair to the poor roundabout.”
He also said the curve at the Bonnie Brae roundabout was built to force drivers to slow down.
“It lines you up to slow down as you approach, but some people hate slowing down,” Davis said. “They get mad at anything that makes them slow down.”