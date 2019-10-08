The Denton Public Library announced Tuesday that it will begin digitally archiving thousands of Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers from 1908 until now.
A $24,820 grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission will allow the library to begin the massive digitization effort, which will first archive editions that were published from 1908 through 1938, a city news release says.
When it the project is complete, a century’s worth of newsprint will be added to the University of North Texas Libraries’ Portal to Texas History, the city says, where people can access the newspaper archives for free.