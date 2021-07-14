While the jury is still out on whether Denton will refile its lawsuit against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, city officials say new legislation that reforms the agency is a step in the right direction.
But some still aren’t convinced the reforms are enough to guarantee another winter storm will not cripple the state and force utility companies such as Denton Municipal Electric to pay more than their fair share of costs — a practice that prompted the city to sue ERCOT in the first place.
“I haven’t had a chance to fully read through the new guidelines, but I will tell you it does seem like that what the Legislature has put into place, in terms of protecting Texans from future issues, is currently sufficient,” Denton City Council member Brian Beck said.
In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3, both of which require the weatherization of generation, transmission and natural gas facilities in anticipation of extreme weather and mandate other ERCOT reforms to help prevent another event similar to February’s deadly winter storm.
During that event, when temperatures dropped well below freezing, fuel was frozen, some generators could not be used across the grid, and some Denton residents went for hours at a time without electricity and running water. Only those homes and businesses on the same circuits as infrastructure considered critical maintained electricity throughout the storm.
‘Best that we can hope for’
“I think the new legislation may be the best that we can hope for if we can even get it implemented fully across the ERCOT market,” council member Jesse Davis said. “I don’t doubt that we are going to be able in Denton to respond to the new regulatory environment. We’re just going to have to see what things look like on the other side.”
Meanwhile, ERCOT on Tuesday distributed its “roadmap to improving grid reliability,” a 60-point “comprehensive plan that addresses operational improvements to the Texas power grid, including important legislative changes.”
But Beck said he’s concerned the new legislation doesn’t do enough to resolve ERCOT’s uplift mechanism by which it “spreads the cost” of municipalities unable to pay exorbitant energy bills onto other municipalities, including Denton. For example, a city unable to pay part or all of its energy bill to ERCOT because of the sky-high costs imposed during the weather event in February would have its debt pushed onto other cities.
That prompted city officials to file a lawsuit against ERCOT in February. A Travis County judge dismissed the suit without prejudice in June, and council members have not decided whether to approve refiling the suit. They are scheduled to discuss that issue in closed session on Tuesday. The original deadline to file an appeal was July 6, but that does not prohibit the city from filing a new suit.
‘Enough protections?’
“Did they meet enough protections to compensate for what the lawsuit is about?” Beck said. “The problem we are running into is the issue of trying to protect ourselves from the use of city money to support ERCOT and other municipalities’ failures.”
According to documents, the average price of energy per megawatt-hour in early February was $23.73. During the rotating outages that began around the state on Feb. 15, that increased to $2,400 per megawatt-hour.
Denton staff members on Feb. 19 issued $100 million in new debt “to meet immediate cash flow needs” for DME. During the 2019-20 fiscal year, DME spent almost $64 million on power purchases. That compares with just over $97 million the previous year. The utility is carrying about $851 million in debt, in general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and certificates of obligation.
A little more than a week after mid-February’s rotating power outages, Denton City Council members gave the additional OK to allow DME to borrow up to $300 million to cover costs incurred during the storm.
Optimism for change
Terry Naulty, assistant general manager at Denton Municipal Electric, said the new legislation will not yield immediate results.
“I’ll say Senate Bill 2 is more focused on governance of ERCOT so we get the right people in those roles,” he said. “That will definitely have an effect. Senate Bill 3 is definitely the meat and potatoes on the reaction legislators had to the storm. But there’s a lot of action that needs to take place before the goals and objectives of those bills are put in place.”
Another bill, House Bill 4492 and Senate Bill 1580, address uplift.
“We refer to those as the co-op securitization bills,” Naulty said. “They provide a very large amount of money to the co-ops that short-pay ERCOT, particularly Brazos, which declared bankruptcy, and then Rayburn, which didn’t pay. These bills provide low-interest loans that allow them to pay ERCOT fully for the amounts they short-paid ERCOT.”
Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, based in Waco, is the state’s largest generation and transmission electric cooperative. CoServ, based in Corinth, is a Brazos member. Rayburn Electric Cooperative is based in Rockwall.
Across the ERCOT market during the winter storm, the co-ops short-paid between $2.9 billion and $3.2 billion, Naulty said.
“The securitization bills provide cash liquidity to market participants who could not pay their bills to ERCOT,” he said.
An ERCOT spokesperson did not return a message by Wednesday evening.
‘Celebrate these reforms’
Council member Deb Armintor praised some reforms but criticized other elements of the new legislation. Months ago, she voted against issuing $100 million in debt to DME to help recover uplift costs.
“Another long-overdue change coming from this year’s legislative session is that ERCOT board members will finally be appointed by elected officials accountable to voters instead of by industry insiders in the business of private gain at the public’s expense,” she said. “I celebrate these reforms but am infuriated and embarrassed that it took such a huge catastrophe to introduce such basic reasonable measures.”
Davis shared a similar concern that it took a statewide crisis to force changes across the grid.
“I think it may be the best that we can hope for, if we can even get it implemented fully across the ERCOT market,” Davis said. “The thing I worry about is legislating on the other side of a crisis. It’s going to be different, so we’ll have to see if it addresses issues in the ERCOT market.”
As for Denton’s lawsuit against ERCOT, if council members do not authorize continuing the litigation, “the city will continue to monitor how current legislation is implemented and take any future action as needed,” said Ryan Adams, the city’s director of customer service and public affairs.