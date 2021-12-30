Ren is a Puerto Rican boy who moves to the big city and must rediscover his sense of home — and you can read his entire journey along the Denton Square.
His story — A New Kind of Wild, by Zara González Hoang — is broken up two pages at a time in a 16-business circuit around the Denton Square.
It’s the first book included in Denton’s new StoryWalk program.
Haley Phillips is the outreach librarian for the Denton Public Library, as well as the person who brought the international StoryWalk program to Denton.
Part of her job is to get library resources outside of Denton’s three public library branches, and the current StoryWalk setup helps to accomplish that while also getting more families to walk the Square.
Nearly 500 mostly American cities participated in this year’s StoryWalk week held in November. Among them were Denton and 13 other Texas cities including Allen, Dallas and Lewisville.
“It’s booming … so it’s really cool to kind of be a part of it,” Phillips said outside the walk’s last stop at the ReadyRosie office.
Denton’s StoryWalk went up on Oct. 1, but Phillips said she’d like to see it become a permanent fixture with a rotating book on display.
She said she picked A New Kind of Wild in part because it’s full of vibrant colors with a story flow that children can follow along with despite the short jaunt between pages.
“I need there to be a substantial amount of storytelling on each page,” she explained outside of the walk’s first stop at Discover Denton on the Square.
The next book is scheduled to go up in January to coincide with Discover Denton’s Hot Coco Trail event, according to a report published by city staffers earlier this month.
The report said the walk is meant to promote “reading, family bonding, community engagement, and walking for exercise.”
Phillips said an average picture book has 32 pages, so 16 businesses likely will need to be on board for each story to make the current model sustainable, but that doesn’t mean any particular business is locked into an obligation beyond the one story it signs up for.
“If you only want to do it for a short time, that’s great,” she said.
Her long-term goal is to expand Denton’s StoryWalk into the city’s parks, but that is a more complicated process than fastening laminated pages to business windows for a few months at a time.
The original goal was to have that expansion happen sometime next year, but she said too many variables are in play. It might be 2023 before you will see children’s books lining park trails.
In the meantime, visitors can walk the Square alongside Ren as he leaves El Yunque National Forest and meets his big-city friend Ava on a circuit that features the following businesses:
- Discover Denton
- Norman Roscoe
- Atomic Candy
- Recycled Books
- Half Pint Children’s Boutique
- Bearded Lady Barbershop
- UNT CoLab
- Gnome Cones
- Rose & Thorn Co.
- Summit Denton
- Salvage Secondhand Shoppe
- Dix Coney Island
- Theatre Denton
- TB Winds
- Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences
- ReadyRosie