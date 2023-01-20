Egg prices
A dozen eggs cost $4.59 at Kroger, 1592 S. Loop 288 — higher than the national average of $4.45 per dozen.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

The avian flu outbreak — which has affected about 58 million chickens and other birds in the U.S. — is the cause of soaring egg prices.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor’s Consumer Price Index, the average price of a dozen eggs last month was $4.25, up 137% from the $1.79 price in December 2021.

