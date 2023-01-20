Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 5:17 pm
A dozen eggs cost $4.59 at Kroger, 1592 S. Loop 288 — higher than the national average of $4.45 per dozen.
The avian flu outbreak — which has affected about 58 million chickens and other birds in the U.S. — is the cause of soaring egg prices.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor’s Consumer Price Index, the average price of a dozen eggs last month was $4.25, up 137% from the $1.79 price in December 2021.
In Denton, egg prices are pacing higher than that national average as of Friday afternoon. Kroger, which has three locations in Denton, clocked the lowest price at $4.59 for a dozen eggs.
The avian virus has affected 47 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. In Texas, 1,920 birds have been affected.
The viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The prices of eggs in Denton’s major retail stores are all above the national price average. Here’s how prices are stacking up across town for a dozen eggs on Friday:
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
