Whether the topic is affordable housing, improved transportation or increasing green spaces, Friday’s National Park(ing) Day brought together people with a passion for urban planning to engage the community in discussions of Denton’s future.

Hauling in couches, tables, potted plants and informative pamphlets, groups focusing on affordable housing, business development and promoting parks turned the Square’s parking spaces into comfortable spots. Denton, along with other cities around the U.S., temporarily converted these concrete slabs into community spaces to illustrate how car-centric locations could better serve citizens.

