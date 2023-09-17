Whether the topic is affordable housing, improved transportation or increasing green spaces, Friday’s National Park(ing) Day brought together people with a passion for urban planning to engage the community in discussions of Denton’s future.
Hauling in couches, tables, potted plants and informative pamphlets, groups focusing on affordable housing, business development and promoting parks turned the Square’s parking spaces into comfortable spots. Denton, along with other cities around the U.S., temporarily converted these concrete slabs into community spaces to illustrate how car-centric locations could better serve citizens.
Park(ing) Day occurs on the third Friday of every September. But residents who didn’t make it to Friday’s parking spaces won’t have to wait until next year to give their input. Some of the participants shared with the Denton Record-Chronicle how to get involved in the conversation now.
In one parking spot, Design Downtown Denton, a project of the city of Denton, asked visitors to share what they love about Denton, what concerns they have or ideas for development.
The Denton Downtown Master Plan was adopted in 2002, but city staff said they are looking for more current input on how it should develop downtown for the next 20 years. The city hired Zakcq Lockrem, of Mend Collaborative, as a project consultant on the Downtown Plan Update.
The city has been working on improving flooding issues in south downtown, developing businesses, preserving history, bolstering the arts and culture and providing public spaces.
“The idea is, how do we keep momentum and really think about what the next 10 or 20 years will look like and what we can do with downtown within that time,” Lockrem said. “Are there opportunities for new parks? New development? What should go in the development? How do we facilitate that?”
The especially exciting part, Lockrem said, is brainstorming how to better incorporate Quakertown Park and its history into residents’ daily lives.
“How do we make it just a little more usable and friendly?” Lockrem said. “A lot of people don’t realize how close it is to the Square. It’s like a block and a half away. So, how do we facilitate better movement? How do we take the success of the Square and grow it to a larger area?”
Residents can still engage in questions like those Lockrem posed at www.discussdenton.com/downtown. Lockrem also said he and city staff plan to attend several more pop-up events over the coming weeks.
Elsewhere on the Square, Carrie Baugus, of the Denton Affordable Housing Corporation, set up shop in a parking space to discuss how the city’s parking requirements impact housing costs.
Parking requirements, often set by municipal governments, dictate the number of parking spaces required for new residential or commercial developments.
Some of Denton’s residents who most need affordable housing don’t own vehicles, Baugus said. Yet city parking requirements do not take into account whether a development’s residents will actually use the dictated number of spaces or not.
“Most people we house are through either the Homeless Coalition or are seniors on fixed incomes,” Baugus said. “Providing two parking spaces takes up 25% of the cost of [building] housing. It makes it a lot more expensive for us to produce. So, we can’t give them a discount because of that cost.”
Signage at the housing corporation’s booth states that one parking space per housing unit increases moderately priced housing costs by about 12%, putting the cost burden on the tenants via higher rents.
Parking requirements also impact small businesses that might want to build a new workspace or storefront but can’t afford to build the minimum parking spaces.
“There’s a minimum of 50 parking spaces to open up a small business,” Baugus said. “For a local person, opening a small business is very expensive. So parking just affects everything as far as expenses go.”
Denton residents can visit DAHC’s support webpage to donate or join in the agency’s efforts to develop and manage below-market-rate housing.
Another group that took root on the Square was the PETAL Project, which stands for Participatory Environmentalism Through Art & Learning. Founded last fall, the group focuses on a sustainable, more environmentally conscious future for Denton.
Director Rachel Weaver, a state-certified environmental educator, took to the Square with gardening supplies in tow to educate residents on artistic ways to protect the environment.
Weaver handed out seed starters and craft supplies to make a "bug hotel," which provides a natural habitat for beneficial insects, among other goodies.
“We’re just trying to get people involved in environmentalism, and I think we take an art-focused approach,” Weaver said. “Seed starting can be kind of artistic in its own way, and designing a garden.”
More information on participating in the project’s community garden plot, free pantry, arts and crafts workshops, and other events are available on the PETAL Project’s website and Instagram page.
