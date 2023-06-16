Students from the Ryan High School’s ethnic cultural appreciation club held individual flags that spelled out Juneteenth during the Juneteenth parade in 2022. Club President Ja’Ky Vines said the flags represent African culture and what it means to be Black and free.
Juneteenth commemorates the formal emancipation of slaves in Texas, which occurred on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. President Joe Biden signed the legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.
There will be several events happening to celebrate the federal holiday around Denton County, including the annual Juneteenth parade in Denton.
“Given the current political environment of our state and nation, all individuals, associations, businesses, religious organizations, government agents and schools are reminded that the fundamental purpose of Juneteenth is to celebrate the advancement of human equity,” the message reads.
Additionally, Denton County offices will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth Day.
Denton’s Juneteenth Celebration
The celebration kicks off Friday evening with variety of performing artists taking the stage at Fred Moore Park. Fridays events is scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. where locals can see a variety of artist perform.
Juneteenth Parade
The 2023 parade will begin at the Denton Civic Center, make its way through downtown Denton and around the Square to end at Fred Moore Park.
10 a.m.: Parade begins at Denton Civic Center.
11 a.m.: First parade unit expected to reach the end of the route at Fred Moore Park.
11:30 a.m.: Last parade unit is expected to reach the end of the parade route at Fred Moore Park.
Noon: Closing ceremony and awards will be presented at Collins Pavilion at Fred Moore Park.
The celebration will continue with vendors, more live music, a film screening, children's activities and food throughout the day at Fred Moore Park until 10 p.m. Here's the full schedule:
Noon: Kids activities open
1:30 p.m.: Denton Home Heroes reception at the American Legion Hall Senior Center (629 Lakey St.)
3:30 p.m.: Film screening of Juneteenth, Faith, and Freedom at the American Legion Hall Senior Center.
4 p.m.: DJ spin-off at Fred Moore Park.
5:45 to 10:30 p.m.: Local live music from Furious Band, Sweet Randi Love, JHEN, Cam 1K, Born a Star, Casanova of Blues and JWON.
This Denton-focused celebration will feature vendors who will sell their respected handmade goods and crafts such as jewelry, clothing, keychains, stickers and feature music performances throughout the event.
More Denton County Juneteenth celebrations:
Lewisville Juneteenth Celebration, Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church Street, Lewisville, Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.
Little Elm Juneteenth Freedom Walk, Little Elm Park 701 West Eldorado Parkway Little Elm, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $15
Juneteenth Celebration at The Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.