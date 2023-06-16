Juneteenth parade (copy)
Students from the Ryan High School’s ethnic cultural appreciation club held individual flags that spelled out Juneteenth during the Juneteenth parade in 2022. Club President Ja’Ky Vines said the flags represent African culture and what it means to be Black and free.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Juneteenth commemorates the formal emancipation of slaves in Texas, which occurred on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. President Joe Biden signed the legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

There will be several events happening to celebrate the federal holiday around Denton County, including the annual Juneteenth parade in Denton.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

