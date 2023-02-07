Close-up of dried plants (copy)
Buy Now

Sustainable Denton, the city's group leading the climate action effort, is turning to residents for their input on how Denton shapes its first action and adaption plan in focus groups, surveys and town hall meetings.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Denton’s first climate action plan is quickly becoming a reality for the Denton City Council to approve in June and to push the city another step closer to its net-zero emissions goal by 2050. 

Sustainable Denton, the city's group leading the climate action effort, is turning to residents for their input on how Denton shapes its first action and adaption plan in focus groups, surveys and town hall meetings.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0