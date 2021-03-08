A nearly $7 million project to renovate City Hall West remains on hold while officials determine how it should be used — more than four years after the building was vacated.
“I don’t believe we are starting over by any sense,” said Scott Gray, Denton’s director of facilities. “Now that it’s been identified by the City Council recently as a priority, this project will be brought back to council members with additional information and to receive some guidance.”
Staff and council members said during their retreat last month that completing City Hall West renovations and reopening the building should be a priority this year.
“We had a big citizen committee, and the predominant desire was for it to be a multipurpose arts space,” council member Paul Meltzer said. “I support that because I think its best fate is to create a destination for people to come downtown. I think it’s good and of itself and will give a lift to retail and restaurants around there, too.”
But officials haven’t determined how to pay for the work, and that has stalled the project.
“The committee and the community made it pretty clear they want this space to be used for the arts,” council member Deb Armintor said. “And I think that questions about use need to come before questions about costs. Once we figure out how we will use it, then we can look at the options for design and pricing.”
In September 2018, a steering committee of 24 people delivered a presentation about the project. The committee determined that the exterior of the building on North Elm Street should be preserved, that City Hall West should be repurposed for public use and that the east entry and original auditorium and firetruck bays should be rehabilitated.
“The intent is to generally gut the inside of the building to prepare it for whatever the future use might be,” Gray said.
‘Draw for tourists’
Georgina Ngozi, executive director of the Greater Denton Arts Council, was on the 2018 steering committee. Members met seven times from December 2017 to August 2018.
“There was a desire from many on the committee to incorporate the arts at City Hall West,” she said. “What that would look like varied. There was also a very big push to create space for veterans.”
Ngozi suggested that City Hall West could be used as a multipurpose building, with much of the space accommodating Denton artists.
“They could rent out studio space and conduct their work in a way that’s visible to the public, which I think would be a draw for tourists,” she said. “Of course, some of the space could be used for exhibitions and on-site art-education programming.”
That proposal would best work if, for example, seven to 10 artists rent space for one or two years before rotating out to different artists.
“A new host of artisans could come in so they, too, could benefit from the exposure and engagement in the broader arts community,” Ngozi said.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth agreed.
“The constituents I spoke with have advocated for the facility to be used as an arts facility or a museum,” he said. “Some have suggested it be used [for] social or theater events. I have regularly advocated that City Hall West be the new home of the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame.”
Considering the cost
Council member Jesse Davis said he supports the idea of allowing the arts community to use the building. But it comes at a cost.
“The best use of that building is community resources,” he said. “Different organizations that need office space can rent it from the city. The problem has been that all of the previous proposals for doing stuff like that included … making the space almost free for community groups.”
And that can’t happen, he said.
Committee members “ended up asking for a performance-based [use], kind of like an artist enclave,” Davis said. “Those are very expensive. We need partners who can afford to pay decent rent. The city does not have the money to make it available at no cost whatsoever to some of the community groups who were interested.”
The 1927 Spanish Renaissance Revival-style building, a Texas Historic Landmark, is about 24,600 square feet. It was renovated in the 1960s as Central Fire Station, in 1984 as a police station and in 1995 for the Planning and Development Department.
“I’m guessing we have to move forward with the demolition on some of the inside of the facilities,” Gray said. “It was going to happen eventually.”
In February, part of the building flooded.
“I think what that did was just expedite the need to [start demolition] so we don’t end up with mold,” Gray said. “And an asbestos study is being conducted.”
He emphasized that the use of property “hasn’t been solidified.”
“That is something that has to be brought back to the council,” Gray said.
‘Make a commitment’
And before the council selects a funding method for renovations, members must agree on which tenants are best for City Hall West.
“If we start by looking at how we are going to find people to help pay for this, that will end up determining and limiting uses,” Armintor said. “Any entity investing in it will want a say in using it. That’s OK, but it’s a government building, so we need to make a commitment to a certain kind of use.”
She said she doesn’t understand why more progress hasn’t been made on the project. Gray could not provide an answer on that, either.
“Everything ended with the council presentation [in 2018],” Gray said. “The project stalled at that point, and I’m not sure that I can answer why.”
But Ryan Adams, director of customer service and public affairs, said the pandemic may have attributed to the delay.
“It put a lot of projects on the back burner,” he said. “We had a lot of discussions on City Hall West in 2019, but I think what happened is that projects in the COVID-19 environment couldn’t be prioritized as some other, more immediate needs. Until we have more discussion at the council level, there’s not a whole lot of information on the project right now.”
Other suggested uses for City Hall West, according to the 2018 committee report, are such events as weddings, corporate presentations, city meetings and museum displays. The same report shows that in the first year of operation, revenue at City Hall West was projected at $416,375. In the second year, that number was $472,000 and in the third year, $506,750.
The city would subsidize operations at $265,000 annually, according to the report.