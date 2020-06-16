Local activists with Black Lives Matter are aligning with a national movement to “defund police,” a catchphrase for a new push to reallocate some public safety duties out of local police department budgets and into other social services.
Chris Avant, better known by many as Denton rap artist AV the Great, was among those who called into the Denton City Council meeting last week and asked that city leaders consider defunding. In a follow-up interview, he said the catchphrase doesn’t literally mean dismantling the Denton Police Department.
“What it is, is investing into our community,” Avant said. “We’re trying to make our community stronger, which will make their job easier.
“We’re trying to put the right people in the position for things like mental health that police get called for that they don’t have the expertise to take care of,” he added.
He was skeptical that additional training on topics such as homelessness makes officers experts at solving the problems. Those problems are complicated and can take social workers months, or years, to help individuals and families make progress.
To explain it another way, “defund the police” might make some people close their ears, yet they don’t have the same problem when they hear “defund education,” he added.
Public officials have diverted money from education for years and, at the same time, asked teachers to do more with less, said fellow Denton musician Samuel Escalante, who teaches music education at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
The many nuances in big ideas can get lost in such slogans, he said. And that can sometimes include the one that empowers police to begin with: to protect and serve.
“That’s the social contract,” Escalante said.
Communities should examine what police are being asked to do and make sure they are equipped to handle that job well, he said. Instead, police are being asked to handle problems with homelessness, drug abuse, poverty, domestic violence — even breaking up fights at school.
“You don’t need to bring a gun to break up a fight between high schoolers,” Escalante said.
Since “defunding” is new and uncharted territory, activists are asking people help to map it out, and that requires some work. It’s disappointing when public officials jump to the conclusion that these new proposals won’t bring about the change activists seek, he added.
“Lots of people are ready to do the work,” Escalante said. “It needs to be from the people to the government, and not the other way around.”
Avant urged public officials to take the time to have conversations with their constituents who are pressing for the changes — and not only just to maintain, or rebuild, their trust, but also because of that old adage about doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
“We know what doesn’t work, because we’ve been doing it forever,” Avant said. “We have one solution that’s been going on, and that’s been throwing people in jail. Sometimes using excessive force. And sometimes people don’t even make it to jail, which is why we’re really here talking about this. Even if they do make it to jail, people of my color, we get harsher sentences.
“When anybody goes to jail, especially us, it’s harder to get back in a better position in life,” he added. “So you do whatever you can do to survive. It all comes back to resources. Why are you in that position? Minimum resources. Why are you asking me to act in a certain way? Because I’m in survival mode right now.”
The current policies have caused generations of stress and hopelessness, Avant said.
“As soon as you hold your child, when they come out, you say, ‘Baby, I love you and I’m going to do anything I can for you,’” Avant said. “But in the back of your mind you’re knowing, ‘Man, it’s going to be a tough road for you.’”
Both men said that they were concerned that a new ad hoc city committee formed in response to the local Black Lives Matter movement will be too focused on the police department’s use-of-force policies to address the fundamental problem.
Police Chief Frank Dixon recently told the Denton City Council that his department already has, and trains to, modern policies that de-escalate encounters and prohibit risky practices. This week, he reiterated that the department does not apply for military surplus equipment.
Critics have said that practice has militarized some local law enforcement agencies.
Avant knew that council member Keely Briggs tried, briefly, to nominate him to the city’s committee. Mayor Chris Watts asked that instead of naming individuals to the committee, which could slow down the process, the council adopt a structure of representation.
Avant said no one has called him about being on the committee, but he’s unsure whether he would participate, given the risk that his voice would become a token representation of the community’s views.
“I would not feel comfortable doing that,” Avant said. “Who knows what it would end up looking like?”
However, he said he has hope in Chief Dixon’s leadership, as he has heard him say more than once that changing policies cannot change an officer’s heart.
“He identifies with the problem,” Avant said.
Individual committee members have not been announced, but the group is supposed to complete its work by September.
The city’s budget planning for next year is underway, with the first public discussions expected at the end of June.