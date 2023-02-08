Denton's Ethics Board
Members take the oath of office during the city’s first-ever Board of Ethics meeting at City Hall, in July 2018. 

 DRC file photo

In the past, Denton's Board of Ethics said it has found itself weaponized during the political campaign season for what could be considered frivolous complaints.

It’s what happened to former Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, who challenged Mayor Gerard Hudspeth in the election last spring. A Denton realtor filed a complaint about a mailer Meltzer sent to voters with the city secretary’s seal.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

