The city of Denton will hold a two-day open house to get feedback from residents and business owners on the Northeast Denton Area Plan.
Where: Hodge Elementary School cafeteria, 3900 Grant Parkway.
When: Thursday, March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, March 25, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The city's plan is to respond to the development pressure that is being experienced in Denton and to gather feedback on residents' and business owners' visions for the space in the future.
The Northeast Denton Area Plan proposed study area is bound by FM428 to the north and west, Loop 288 and University Drive to the south, and the Greenbelt and floodplain area associated with the Elm Fork Trinity River and Lewisville Lake to the east.
In an announcement for the area study, the city said there have been several large development proposals and zoning change requests in this area that were denied by Denton City Council.
Major concerns raised by the community during public hearings have included the incompatible land use and density proposed, increased traffic as a result of development, lack of open space and public amenities and the lack of overall environmental protection.
At the open house events, city staff will be available to discuss the plan and answer questions from those in attendance, on topics including:
Land use and density
Mobility
Land preservation and open space
Recreational amenities
Historic preservation
Additional topics identified as part of public engagement efforts
Each open house day will cover the same information.
Once determined, the project will take about 10 months with an estimated completion date in October.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.