Trees
Buy Now

A 2021 photo shows trees near Hartlee Field Road in northwestern Denton, a largely rural area.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The city of Denton will hold a two-day open house to get feedback from residents and business owners on the Northeast Denton Area Plan.

  • Where: Hodge Elementary School cafeteria, 3900 Grant Parkway.
  • When: Thursday, March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, March 25, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Northeast Denton Area Plan

The city will hold a two-day open house to get feedback from residents and business owners on the Northeast Denton Area Plan.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0