Elm Street road condition
Elm Street south of downtown Denton, as seen Monday, has a plethora of patchwork repairs that will be improved in upcoming road projects.

Denton County’s recently approved road bond includes funding for five projects in Denton that are projected to cost over $50 million in total. Here’s a rundown of what’s set to change in the years to come.

The county’s $650 million 2022 road bond was approved earlier this month, with nearly 75% of county voters giving it the go-ahead. The package includes over 100 projects in more than 30 municipalities, with a significant portion of the work landing in Denton’s city limits.

Locust Street road condition
Locust Street south of the Denton Square is in need of reconstruction, as shown Monday. The reconstruction of Locust and Elm Street will be a joint effort among Denton County, the city and the Texas Department of Transportation.

