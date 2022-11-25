Denton County’s recently approved road bond includes funding for five projects in Denton that are projected to cost over $50 million in total. Here’s a rundown of what’s set to change in the years to come.
The county’s $650 million 2022 road bond was approved earlier this month, with nearly 75% of county voters giving it the go-ahead. The package includes over 100 projects in more than 30 municipalities, with a significant portion of the work landing in Denton’s city limits.
The bond’s implementation isn’t set in stone at this point, so there isn’t an absolute timeline for every road project to get started. Depending on the specific project and where it’s at in the county, it could be within the next few years, or it could be closer to a decade.
An overview of each project is available on Denton County’s online project list. That list doesn’t include timelines but includes the area, scope of work and cost for each of the five projects set within the city of Denton. For each of these projects, the cost is split between the county and city.
Elm and Locust reconstruction
The most expensive Denton undertaking in the bond package is the reconstruction of Elm and Locust streets, which will cost a projected grand total of $21 million.
The reconstruction will be a joint effort among the county, the city and the Texas Department of Transportation, with the cost split between the three. That’s because Elm and Locust are both state-owned roads. According to John Polster, the county’s transportation consultant, the city of Denton will absorb the two roads after the improvements are finished.
“[Denton] has got utilities underneath the roadway, which TxDOT doesn’t like,” Polster said after a public meeting in August. “Two, they need to do some pedestrian improvements because those sidewalks and curbs are messed up. They want to keep the capacity, but just kind of reconfigure it to be more of a downtown than a state highway.”
Reached Monday, Polster didn’t have any firm updates on a timeline but said the city is still working to move utilities before the rest of the project can start. He referred specific timeline questions for all of the projects to Rebecca Diviney, Denton’s director of capital projects, but she couldn’t be immediately reached.
Ryan Road
At $10.4 million, the Ryan Road project will widen the south Denton road to three lanes from Teasley Lane to Country Club Road, while adding sidewalks, lighting and minor drainage improvements.
“The anticipated addition of a center turn lane would allow for an improved flow of traffic as motorists making left-hand turns off Ryan Road will have the ability to move out of a moving lane prior to turning,” reads an online writeup from the city of Denton. “The expected impact is a decrease in congestion along Ryan Road, particularly during peak traffic.”
That writeup has the project as starting in October 2023 and finishing by next year, but a more recent spreadsheet from the city that Polster provided has the project’s construction getting started either in 2024 or 2025.
Bonnie Brae Street
There are multiple phases to the large-scale Bonnie Brae Street widening project in Denton. As it relates to the county’s bond package, two are included: Phase 4B at $11.2 million and Phase 5 at $10.1 million.
The project aims to widen the street from four lanes to four lanes divided, with the two included phases taking care of the stretch between Interstate 35E and U.S. Highway 380 (University Drive). That includes work on a drainage system, water lines, sewers and street lighting.
“Completion of the project is expected to result in a reduction in current traffic congestion,” Denton city staff wrote. “The project may also reduce future congestion expected in the Bonnie Brae corridor, particularly those areas adjacent to the planned construction of a new Denton High School at 3001 Bronco Way.”
Phase 4B is slated for late 2023, and Phase 5 is slated for December 2024, according to the city’s spreadsheet.
Westgate Drive/Windsor Drive/Bronco Way
At $8.2 million, this three-road project will widen Windsor Drive, fully reconstruct north and south Westgate Drive (including an 8-foot sidewalk on the east side) and connect Bronco Way to east and west Westgate Drive. City staff write that the work will “provide necessary pedestrian and vehicular connectivity” for more traffic in the area around Denton ISD’s new school.
The work will help accommodate the new Denton High School campus, according to the city, and also will provide “necessary relief” for a TxDOT Interstate 35 widening project.
Last year, residents in the area voiced concerns about what the work could mean for traffic near their homes. A timeline for the work isn’t clear, but Polster said it shouldn’t be too much further out from next year.