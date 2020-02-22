Without ancestors who paved the way for younger generations, those younger people wouldn’t have the freedoms they do today. People should remember their past to speak out about their future.
That was the recurring message at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center’s Black History Month Celebration on Saturday.
The annual program featured a health fair, participation from kids and local schools, and a conversation on history with a professor from the University of Texas at Arlington.
While Black History Month is celebrated in the shortest month of the year, professor Pamela Hill said the observation used to be one week of celebrations in February that coincided with Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays. It was then extended to be a month long.
Hill, who teaches at UTA’s Center for African American Studies, said adults should make sure their children are educated about black history, especially because schools tend to focus on slavery rather than other aspects.
“That’s a very small portion of our history,” Hill said. “Before our people were enslaved, we were royalty. We were mathematicians and astrologers and doctors and attorneys, we built civilizations.”
When Africa was partitioned by Europeans in the late 1800s and early 1900s, colonizers did so for prestige and resources. In his book about the Second Boer War, historian Thomas Pakenham explained that control of gold mines was a large factor in the war, which was fought between two African Boer states and the British Empire.
“[Africa] is rich with resources, which is why everybody and their mama is in Africa taking stuff,” Hill said.
Hill said without their ancestors surviving, younger generations wouldn’t have the freedoms they do today, and she called on those younger folks to speak to their elders to be more informed.
During each year’s event, children also play a part in the program through various art forms.
A member of the Miracle Temple Church Dance Team twirled and expressed herself and her faith through dance. She incorporated acrobatics into her performance, flipping and cartwheeling at times, which made a boy in the back yell out in wonder, “How did she do that?”
About a dozen drawings and paintings created by students from area public schools were on display in the gymnasium. They showed heartwarming topics like family, marriage and equality, but also the bitter side of black history like racism and slavery.
Denton resident Dorothy Minter shared an original poem, “The Bully Has Many Faces,” and called on the audience to observe their own actions and learn from them.
Being informed was also an aspect in the health fair. Various health organizations and health care providers attended to provide information to guests.
Leattress Anderson, a representative for the health care company Aetna, wanted to make nutrition education fun for kids who walked by. She had fake food on display at her table and said it caught kids’ attention.
“Our whole goal is to get their attention and encourage them to make better choices [on nutrition],” Anderson said. “With the visuals, I have five or six kids [coming up]. One you capture them, then you can inform them.”
The Omega Kappa Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. informed attendees in a different way — about voting. The organization had a voter registration booth as well as a heart health display.
“Since this is an election year, one of our national initiatives is focusing on voter registration,” chairwoman Alicia Davis said. “Voters need to be informed. It’s important to get information out to the residents.”