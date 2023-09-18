A Corinth resident’s Sept. 8 Nextdoor post about rising cost of mortgage with escrow captured what 132,000 Denton County property owners felt when they protested their homes’ appraised values at the Denton Central Appraisal District earlier this year.
It’s a feeling echoed by renters who are facing average rent price increases between $400 and $500 more than they were in 2019, according to listings on sites like Zillow.
“In 2012 my mortgage with escrow was $1499 a month,” the Nextdoor user wrote in an early September post. “Today it’s $1799. No changes on my end.”
Escrow payments go into an account to pay insurance premiums and property taxes for the homeowner.
Many of the 100 commenters on the Nextdoor post pointed to three reasons a homeowner’s escrow payments could be going up: rising land and market values and increases in homeowners insurance and property taxes from their local governments.
Since January 2022, homeowners insurance rates have increased between 20% and 30% in Texas, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.
On Tuesday evening, the Denton City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss another proposed increase to property taxes as part of the proposed 2023-24 budget.
The proposed tax rate for 2024 is 56.068 cents per $100 property valuation, similar to the 2022 and 2023 rates. But because the average value of homes has risen, the total city property tax bill for the average Denton home — now valued at $344,731 — would go from $1,723 in 2023 to $1,932 in 2024, according to a city staff presentation.
The total city property tax levy on all properties in Denton will increase by 12%, according to the city’s notice of public hearing for the Sept. 19 council meeting.
The cost of wastewater services will also increase by 11%, and the average utility bill will see a $42 increase if the proposed budget and tax rate are approved at the Sept. 26 City Council meeting, according to city staff.
The proposed 2023-24 budget is $189 million, an increase of $6 million over last year’s budget of $183 million.
Next year’s budget for 2024-25 is projected to reach $195 million, according to a Sept. 19 city staff presentation.
Last year, the average Denton home — then valued at $307,283 — saw a $200 property tax increase despite the property tax rate staying the same at $0.56568, according to a September 2022 staff presentation.
Though the tax rate of $0.56568 has stayed consistent over the years, property taxes have been increasing every year since 2017.
In 2021, the city’s tax rate was $0.59045, yet the total tax bill also rose about 6%, in part due to rising property valuations.
Two years later, the total certified appraised values of homes in Denton had increased by 15% compared to the 2022 values, according to the city's data.
At a late August council work session for the 2023-24 proposed budget, Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer pointed out that property tax rates, which Mayor Gerard Hudspeth praises for being low, is a “pretty meaningless statement” when property taxes are still increasing.
It’s a sentiment that former council member Jesse Davis also shared last year during council discussions for keeping the 2023 proposed tax rate similar to the 2022 tax rate at $0.56568, the same rate proposed for 2024.
“It can be used politically to sound meaningful,” Meltzer said at the late August work session. “But the truth is the [city’s] proposal is to increase taxes by 12%.”
Council will vote on the 2023-24 proposed budget and property tax increases at the Sept. 26 council meeting.
