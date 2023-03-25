Nearly 1,500 volunteers gathered for Denton's largest cleanup of the year to remove litter from roadways, waterways and parks.
“This is one of our bigger events that we've had since COVID,” said Austin Eldred, who supervises volunteer programs for the Denton Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s a great turnout this year.”
Local Mark Murray was among many volunteers participating in Keep Denton Beautiful's 35th annual Great American Cleanup on Saturday morning.
Murray was assigned to pick up trash around the Courthouse on the Square. Murray placed his full trash bag inside his vehicle trunk and picked up more trash around the downtown Denton area.
“I've just been seeing a lot of trash out on the roads lately, and it just upsets me,” Murray said.
For over three decades, Keep Denton Beautiful has helped families, neighborhoods, businesses and community groups all over Denton to achieve the vision of a clean and vibrant city.
Austin Eldred, who supervises volunteer programs for the Denton Parks and Recreation Department, said the community support is vital and helps the city clean and beautiful.
“The volunteers are the backbone of our organization, and they're the people on the front lines helping us keep the city streets clean,” Eldred said. "So having a community involved and supporting it is just huge for us.”
He said about 1,400 volunteers registered in advance for the cleanup, with about 50 people coming for walk-up registration.
Volunteers were spread out to different areas around the city to pick up litter and illegally dumped trash. He said volunteers usually pick up over 4 tons of litter each year.
Eldred also said they do a community index survey each year as they survey different hot spots around the city to see how littered the areas are.
“So these types of events, as well as our other litter prevention programs, help keep Denton as beautiful and clean as possible,” Eldred said.
