Dropping off trash
Buy Now

A Great American Cleanup volunteer drops off two bags of trash at Keep Denton Beautiful's trash collection site Saturday. 

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Nearly 1,500 volunteers gathered for Denton's largest cleanup of the year to remove litter from roadways, waterways and parks.

“This is one of our bigger events that we've had since COVID,” said Austin Eldred, who supervises volunteer programs for the Denton Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s a great turnout this year.”

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0