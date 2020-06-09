Enough is enough: Those were the words echoed by several speakers on the Denton Square on Tuesday evening as people gathered for a candlelight vigil with prayer and music.
Two Denton residents organized the vigil to remember black lives lost to police brutality. The two women said they wanted to bring the attention back to the victims after seeing riots surrounding some protests around the country.
“Personally I just feel like there was just so much tension with the protests going on that people weren’t really focusing on the actual lives lost,” Stephnie Chukwu said. “They’re just more so focused on, you know, their next viral tweet.”
Attendees sang, prayed and took part in almost nine minutes of silence to remember George Floyd and other black men and women who have been killed by police. During the nine minutes, the wind shook the leaves on the pecan trees on the courthouse lawn.
“We had to come back together as a community and regroup and realize why we are doing this, what the purpose is and come back spiritually,” Uduak Nkanga said.
Members of Antioch Christian Fellowship of Corinth led attendees in song, encouraging everyone to sing along.
As they sang, strong winds caused the trees at the Square to shake and the leaves to rustle loudly. One singer said the strong wind — which knocked down a speaker on a stand — was negative energy on the Square that didn’t want them to keep fighting.
Kevin Tarver Jr. and Froncella Reece, Darius Tarver’s brother and mother, attended the vigil and spoke about the 23-year-old who was fatally shot by Denton police in January.
Reece said she didn’t know that the Sunday before her son died would be the last day she saw him.
“One thing I’d like to say, enough is enough,” Reece said. “These cops killing these kids, these black men. Enough is enough.”
The organizers presented Reece and Tarver Jr. with a portrait drawn by a local artist showing Darius Tarver in graduation regalia. Tarver was a student at the University of North Texas pursuing a second bachelor’s degree.
Another common message Tuesday and other protests over the past week is that they’re tired.
“We’re tired of becoming hashtags,” Tarver Jr. said. “We’re tired of being killed in the streets. We’re tired of the abuse and all of this stuff.”