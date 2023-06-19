The Denton Natatorium is temporarily closed until further notice. The Natatorium shut down June 12 due to repairs to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which were made necessary by extreme temperatures, according to an alert from the city of Denton.
An email sent Sunday said swim lessons scheduled at the Natatorium for June 19-29 have been relocated to the Denton Civic Center Pool, 515 N. Bell Ave.
The Denton Parks and Recreation Facebook page made a brief post June 12 concerning the situation, stating that they hope to have an update for Denton residents soon.
For anyone who recently purchased a season pass and is concerned about the closure, Denton Parks and Recreation clarified via Facebook that passes are currently paused with the closure dates added onto the expiration date of the pass. Pass holders wanting a prorated refund for their pass can inquire with the front desk at 940-349-8800.
A recent Denton city council update also covered some of the schedule changes made, such as
Learn-to-swim classes have been moved to Water Works and the Civic Center Pool
Denton Physical Therapy moved patients to the Civic Center Pool
DISD water polo canceled activities for the week
Aquatic camps transitioned to events within the natatorium classroom and Water Works Park
The natatorium front desk will remain open to provide passes, answer guest questions and meet other customer service needs
Denton residents will be kept updated through social media and natatorium signage.
Natatorium Program Area Manager Monica Martin provided the following statement to Denton Record-Chronicle:
"The Natatorium is currently closed for repairs to the HVAC system which regulates the temperature, humidity, and air quality of the pool deck. Technicians installed 4 of 6 new fans on Monday, June 19 with the other 2 fans on schedule to install on June 20. Additional repairs have taken place over the last week to the system. This closure for maintenance is the first phase in replacing essential components to the Nat system with future repairs estimated for late summer or early fall, dependent upon lead time for parts.
"Staff will have a reopening schedule posted online and to members once repairs are completed."
