In the swim of it
The Denton Natatorium, the city’s indoor aquatic center, is closed indefinitely due to HVAC repairs and excessive heat.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

The Denton Natatorium is temporarily closed until further notice. The Natatorium shut down June 12 due to repairs to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which were made necessary by extreme temperatures, according to an alert from the city of Denton.

An email sent Sunday said swim lessons scheduled at the Natatorium for June 19-29 have been relocated to the Denton Civic Center Pool, 515 N. Bell Ave.

