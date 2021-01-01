A two-vehicle crash at about 4:30 Friday afternoon sent two people to a local hospital.
The crash closed the intersection of Nottingham Drive and U.S. Highway 380 to traffic in both directions.
Amy Cunningham, a Denton Police Department spokesperson, estimated the intersection would be closed until at least 9 p.m.
She said local law enforcement officers had been chasing one of the drivers before the crash, but Denton police were not involved.
She referred further questions to the Northeast Police Department.
One of the injured had life-threatening injuries, but the other had relatively minor injuries, Cunningham said.