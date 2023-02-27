Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: February 27, 2023 @ 6:14 pm
Public safety reporter
Two people have been displaced by a fire at Pecan Creek Apartments in the 3500 block of East McKinney Street Monday evening.
The Denton Fire Department was called out to the scene at about 4:52 p.m. and first arrived within about three minutes. At about 6 p.m., Battalion Chief David Boots said units were still on scene.
The fire involved a second floor apartment balcony, according to a tweet from the department. Boots said the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Working Structure Fire at 3500 E. McKinney, Pecan Creek Apts. 2nd floor balcony heavily involved. Crews making fast attack.

Received at 4:52

First unit on scene 4:55
Received at 4:52
There were no injuries reported, Boots said. The department reached out to the Red Cross to aid the two displaced people.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Breeding-Gonzales
Staff Writer
cbreeding@dentonrc.com
