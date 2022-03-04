Two lawsuits still loom over Denton days after the city dropped its controversial mask mandate this past Tuesday.
Each could presumably be thrown out now that they appear to be moot, but that hadn’t happened by Friday afternoon.
The first case, filed by Denton against the state in a Travis County court on Feb. 22, was in response to a legal threat sent by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office to then-interim City Manager Sara Hensley.
The second case, filed by the state against Denton in Denton County court hours after the first case, was a follow-up to Paxton’s legal threat. He cited the city’s recent requirement that most employees return to in-person work, as well as the accompanying possibility of punishments for those who didn’t follow masking guidelines, as major factors in his suit against the city.
The return to in-person work didn’t kick off until Monday, and the City Council dropped its mask mandate Tuesday night.
Hensley’s initial notice of the city’s return to in-person working stated that “corrective actions may be warranted if an employee does not comply with mask requirements.”
Tiffany Thomson, Denton’s director of human resources, confirmed Friday nobody had been disciplined for not following the city mask mandate during that roughly 48-hour period.
She said there was room for interpretation as to what exactly corrective actions might have looked like: “However, none of that came to fruition, and there were no corrective actions.”
She said responses from city employees had included support for the City Council’s decision to drop its mask mandate.
“Some employees are not wearing the masks, but there are still some employees that are choosing to wear their masks,” Thomson said.
Regardless, she said, the city continues to provide masks for employees and residents alike.
“We certainly support our employees with either decision they want to make,” she said.
Mack Reinwand, Denton’s city attorney, said neither of the lawsuits surrounding the city’s now-defunct mask mandate had been closed by Friday afternoon.
He said he couldn’t say much regarding either suit beyond that. By Friday afternoon, he said, very little action had been taken in the city’s suit against the state filed in Travis County courts.
He said it appears the legal system is working on the other lawsuit first, but that suit hadn’t progressed much further.
The state’s suit was referred out of Denton County courts to Judge H.R. Wallace Jr., according to Denton County court records, but hadn’t made it past that point.
Paxton’s office, in a news release sent out Friday afternoon, claimed victory for the Denton City Council’s decision to drop its mask mandate.
“The City of Denton has realized that no one can defy the law, including rogue cities and school districts,” Paxton said in the release.
Despite that bluster, a majority of council members had long held they would drop the mask mandate if conditions improved enough that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommended masking for the area.
Furthermore, five of the seven sitting council members repeatedly upheld their commitment to following CDC recommendations as the guiding framework for local pandemic response.
On Feb. 25, the CDC amended its masking guidance in that universal indoor masking is no longer recommended for Denton County. The City Council unanimously dropped the mandate the following Tuesday, which was a full week after Paxton’s deadline laid out in his legal threat.