Two house fires that left families displaced and resulted in the deaths of two pets Saturday are still under investigation, a Denton Fire Department spokesperson said.
At about 4 p.m., the Fire Department responded to two-alarm fires in the 1700 block of Meadow Oak Drive. Two-alarm fires are calls that require at least two battalion chiefs, two truck companies, six engine companies and two ambulances to respond.
No residents were present in the first home, which gave the fire “a big head start,” a spokesperson David Boots said.
The neighboring house was occupied. Two children in the home saw smoke outside and notified their parents. By the time they told their parents, the fire had spread to their home as well. The family was able to leave the home before firefighters arrived, Boots said.
Bystanders opened the door to the unoccupied home because they were aware the residents had pets inside, Boot said. One of the dogs ran away and was run over by a vehicle. A cat also perished in the fire.
Boots said the first house was heavily damaged by the fire and half of the second home was heavily damaged by the fire. Both homes were single-story buildings.
Personnel from Lewisville, Highland Village, Krum, Argyle, Lake Cities and Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 assisted.
The Denton Fire Department had the fire under control about an hour and thirty minutes after arriving. But Boots said personnel were at the scene for “quite a while longer.”
The department is still investigating how the fire started.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.