A Sunday morning crash on U.S. Highway 380 at Rockhill Road has caused the deaths of two children and one adult after two vehicles collided head-on, according to the Denton police and fire departments.
According to a news release from Denton police Sunday afternoon, two vehicles crashed into each other head-on and were heavily damaged. The crash on the east side of Denton near Cross Roads also involved two other vehicles, but their occupants were uninjured.
Emergency personnel found a deceased adult and an injured adult inside one of the vehicles, and the other vehicle’s occupants — two adults and two children — were all injured. The five people found injured were transported to local hospitals.
Three fatalities had been confirmed by Sunday afternoon, including the two children, a 12-month-old and a 5-year-old. Two adults are in critical condition while another adult is described as stable as of Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 11:43 a.m. Sunday on westbound U.S. 380 (University Drive), and the departments were working the crash into Sunday afternoon with the help of multiple surrounding agencies. The highway was closed in both directions for hours.
Investigators have not yet determined a cause for the crash, according to the release.