Tuesday is the last day for Denton City Council members to formally hear public opinion on proposed City Council redistricting maps for the coming decade.

Council members are scheduled to discuss the four submitted district map options during their Tuesday meeting before adopting one of the options on Dec. 14.

The public hearing will be in the regular council meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 215 E. McKinney St. People can also watch the meeting live through the city’s website.

Council members technically have four options to choose from, but the debate had largely boiled down to two new maps by Monday’s council luncheon. The options include the existing map, which passes legal muster; two maps submitted by council member Jesse Davis, one of which is a revision of the other; and a map submitted by council member Brian Beck.

Davis map

The second redistricting map proposed by Denton City Council member Jesse Davis.

In brief, Davis’ map would change the least when compared to the existing map while also bringing the total population deviation between the four council districts as low as possible. It would also absorb the Denia neighborhood into District 3.

Beck’s map opts for more significant changes, such as creating an elongated District 4 that would extend the length of southern Denton to include Robson Ranch and instead merging Denia into a new District 3.

Beck map

Denton City Council member Brian Beck said he focused on keeping communities of interest together in his proposed map of council districts.

Monday’s luncheon focused solely on discussing map options and spanned more than an hour in preparation for Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Gerard Hudspeth was the only member of the council to continue his advocacy for readopting the city’s existing districts, which were adopted a decade ago.

He also supports the latest map submitted by Davis.

Monday didn’t see a formal vote on the maps — final approval isn’t until Dec. 14 — but the five other members of the council seemed to lean toward Beck’s map, instead.

Those wishing to comment on redistricting or any other city business can do so through the city’s online eComment system, located next the meeting postings, by calling 940-349-7800 before the item is up for discussion or by showing up in person and signing up.

