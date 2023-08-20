Denton's Balancing Act

Denton’s “Balancing Act” budget simulation is an online interactive tool to help city staff get community input on the proposed general budget for fiscal 2023-24.

 Screenshot

Imagine finally having the power to influence how some of our taxes are spent by Denton’s leaders.

Or, as city staff wrote in an announcement Friday, “to have your voice heard in Denton’s budget decisions with just a few clicks.”

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and cmcphate@dentonrc.com.

