Imagine finally having the power to influence how some of our taxes are spent by Denton’s leaders.
Or, as city staff wrote in an announcement Friday, “to have your voice heard in Denton’s budget decisions with just a few clicks.”
Should the City Council raise the property tax rate by a half-cent or decrease it by a cent? Do you want to see security in colored shirts patrolling downtown as part of a new Ambassador program for $531,227?
What about $109,970 for a new solid waste officer, or promoting a homeless programs coordinator to manager for $12,683? There’s also $125,738 needed to hire a building inspector, $119,592 for a tree and landscape planner, and $93,714 for a senior management analyst position.
How about $50,000 for economic development, $57,991 for an animal services technician or $58,000 for a human resources specialist? Four more firefighters are sought for $550,468, and one police sergeant for $269,375 and a civilian jailer for $88,012.
Each of these new services and projects appear in various categories on the city’s “Balancing Act” budget simulation, an online interactive tool to help city staff get community input to generate the proposed general budget for fiscal 2023-24.
Some of the categories — such as $32.6 million for administrative and community services, $49 million for neighborhood services and $98.8 million for public safety — are locked as far as how much they should increase or decrease. But a comment box is available to share your thoughts.
“This is your chance to provide feedback on what new services and projects you think the City should fund in its Fiscal Year 2024 General Fund budget,” city staff wrote in their intro to the budget simulation. “The General Fund is the principal operating fund of the City with the fewest restrictions on how the money is spent. This simulation does not include funds outside of the General Fund. Show the City how YOU would spend your tax dollars.”
Two years ago, staff posted a video on YouTube to explain how the budget process works and where the money comes from.
Though the video is included on the webpage for the budget tool, city staff also broke down how much revenue the city brings in ($189.3 million) from revenue streams like property taxes ($63.9 million), sales taxes ($57.5 million) and fines and fees ($20.9 million).
At the Aug. 15 work session, Assistant City Manager Cassey Ogden said that the average home value in Denton increased from $307,283 to $344,731. City staff is proposing to keep the tax rate the same as last year at 56.0682 cents per $100 property valuation, Ogden said.
And while the tax rate could stay the same, Paul Meltzer reminded his fellow council members that claiming we’re doing so is a “pretty meaningless statement” because of increasing property values.
“It can be used politically to sound meaningful. But the truth is the proposal is to increase taxes by 12%,” Meltzer said.
Meltzer went on to explain that it’s not necessarily a good or bad thing, especially if it’s for things that must be done because they’ve already agreed to do them, because they’re urgent or because they’re important.
“We can have an adult conversation with the residents to say, ‘We’re asking you to pay 12% more and here’s why,’” Meltzer said.
This conversation is showing up with the interactive online tool for residents to weigh in on increases or decreases.
A large pie chart reveals how the city spends our taxes. Most of it is spent on public safety ($98.8 million), according to the budget simulation. City staff also included an “i” icon that you can click on to find out more information on the revenue and the additional money needed for new positions and programs.
“By enabling residents to simulate budget scenarios and redistribute funds according to their preferences, the tool fosters a direct line of communication between you and city decision-makers,” city staff wrote in Friday's announcement “This bridge between community input and budget reality helps Denton's finances mirror the diverse needs and desires of its residents.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.