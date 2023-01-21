Kevin Tarver holds a candle and speaks during the vigil for his son, Darius Tarver, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Denton. Darius Tarver, a UNT student, was fatally shot by a Denton police officer on Jan. 21, 2020.
Three years after Darius Tarver was shot and killed by a Denton police officer, his father is still fighting for ways to change law enforcement policies and bring a sense of purpose to his son's death.
While attendance was small at Friday night's vigil, the passion of Kevin Tarver, former City Council member Deb Armintor and other attendees was large. Kevin Tarver said that as long as he lives, he doesn’t think he’ll ever stop fighting for justice for his son or others — he can’t stop.
“His whole goal was to go into law enforcement to help change the very thing that murdered him,” Kevin Tarver said of his son. “... The thing that’s most important about my son is this was a loving kid that cared about everybody. He was well respected. His legacy was to help bring change. So, even though he’s not bringing change, DJT Justice will because that’s his legacy, that’s his name and I’m just his voice.”
Kevin Tarver holds a candle and speaks during the vigil for his son, Darius Tarver, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Denton. Darius Tarver, a UNT student, was fatally shot by a Denton police officer on Jan. 21, 2020.
Kevin Tarver holds a candle and speaks during the vigil for his son, Darius Tarver, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Denton. Darius Tarver, a UNT student, was fatally shot by a Denton police officer on Jan. 21, 2020.
Attendees listen and speak with Kevin Tarver during a vigil for his son Darius on the Square in Denton on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
MARIA CRANE
On Jan. 21, 2020, Darius Tarver’s roommate called 911 to request medical assistance for him. Darius Tarver had recently been in a car accident and was breaking light fixtures in the hallway of The Forum apartments.
During an approximately 13-minute encounter, body camera footage showed Darius Tarver holding a frying pan and not responding to officers’ verbal commands to drop it. Police shot him with stun guns as he moved closer.
He disappeared, then reappeared, descending the stairs. The officers called out that they would shoot him with stun guns again. In the video, the officers shoot Darius Tarver with a stun gun and a handgun; he falls to the ground and a knife falls out of his pants, which an officer kicks away.
Officers tell Darius Tarver to stay down. He gets up and police shoot him again with a stun gun and at least two more times with a handgun.
Kevin Tarver, a pastor who serves on the McKinney Police Chief’s Advisory Council, is still frustrated by the response to his son’s killing. He said he doesn’t feel the Denton Police Department, the city or the district attorney have taken enough responsibility for the incident and believes police did not do enough to de-escalate the encounter before taking lethal action.
The officers involved in Darius Tarver’s shooting death, Doug Downing and Michael Hernandez, were not indicted in relation to his death and did not face internal disciplinary action after an “exhaustive” investigation.
Kevin Tarver said he’s frustrated with the city’s narrative that his son was dangerous or aggressive. He was experiencing a medical episode, disoriented and calling out to God, rather than showing aggression to the officers, Kevin Tarver said.
Kevin Tarver is still pushing for the city of Denton and its officers to be found legally culpable for his son’s death. He is embroiled in federal lawsuits against them. He’s seeking to keep Darius Tarver’s name and the circumstances of his death present in the minds of locals. He hopes a mural can be painted in his son’s memory.
He has also been in contact with nationwide leaders, including former President Donald Trump and now the Biden administration, to discuss injustices in policing and mental health services. For example, Kevin Tarver said he took part in national conversations about 988, an alternative to 911 that seeks to provide more services that address suicide and mental health rather than just dispatching first responders.
At the vigil, attendees brainstormed ways to stay connected, keep momentum and keep Darius Tarver at the forefront of people’s memory. Overall, they agreed it’s crucial to keep Darius Tarver’s memory alive through social media, signage, pamphlets and memorials.
“I stand with Pastor Tarver and I think of DJ every single day,” Armintor said. “I’ll never forget the response to his murder, both the bad and good responses. I’ll never forget the cover-ups and lies. I’ll never forget how people came together and continue to come together to refuse to accept those lies and continue to stand for justice and honor his memory.”
Armintor said she would encourage people to keep up with Kevin Tarver’s efforts through DJT Justice Network. Those interested can follow his Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Kevin Tarver ended the vigil with a prayer and a moment of silence, followed by chants of Darius’ name.
“I believe his spirit will dwell within this city and help change some things,” Kevin Tarver said. “But he needs voices. He needs boots on the ground. And if y’all can connect with me and we work together, we can build this thing to where it is solid and we can make a drastic change for the better.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.