Kevin Tarver
Kevin Tarver holds a candle and speaks during the vigil for his son, Darius Tarver, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Denton. Darius Tarver, a UNT student, was fatally shot by a Denton police officer on Jan. 21, 2020. 

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Three years after Darius Tarver was shot and killed by a Denton police officer, his father is still fighting for ways to change law enforcement policies and bring a sense of purpose to his son's death.

While attendance was small at Friday night's vigil, the passion of Kevin Tarver, former City Council member Deb Armintor and other attendees was large. Kevin Tarver said that as long as he lives, he doesn’t think he’ll ever stop fighting for justice for his son or others — he can’t stop.

Vigil for Darius Tarver

Darius Tarver
Holding candles
Candles are held for Darius Tarver during a vigil on the Square on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. 

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

