DALLAS — Don Fraser marvels at how much time that has passed since he served in the Navy.
“It doesn’t seem possible. It seems like it just happened a few years ago to us,” the 96-year-old said, speaking of his fellow World War II veterans.
Fraser is part of a group of 63 veterans visiting Hawaii this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the surprise strike by the Japanese military, which led to the U.S. entry into the war.
The former service members are being flown to Hawaii by the nonprofit Best Defense Foundation, which works to take veterans back to the battlefields on which they served. Of the dozens of veterans visiting the site Tuesday, 10 are from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, 12 are more than 100 years old and six were at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
On Thursday evening, the veterans gathered at the Westin hotel at DFW International Airport for a kickoff gala that included a red-carpet entrance. In addition to Tuesday’s commemoration ceremony, their trip will include a tour of the USS Missouri and visits to local schools.
For many veterans, the visit provides the opportunity for meaningful reflection on some of the most defining years of their lives.
During the war, Fraser — an aviation electronics second class — was assigned to the USS Randolph, which saw combat in the Pacific at Iwo Jima. He said his job was assisting with planes flying to and from the aircraft carrier.
“I was 17 at the time, and those guys were anywhere from 17 to 20,” Fraser said. “None of us were grown then; all of us were still children. We did what we were told to do, we knew what we had to do, and we did our best to do the job.”
The Arlington resident had his mother sign a waiver for him when he turned 17 so he could enlist. His older brother was in the Maritime Service, and he wanted to follow in his footsteps.
“My mother knew my mind was made up, so she didn’t argue with me,” he said.
While Fraser’s ship experienced heavy combat — including a kamikaze attack that killed 27 crew members — he said he doesn’t feel like he did anything special.
“I don’t think I did anything heroic, I just did what everybody else was doing,” he said. “I just happened to live longer than they did.”
Rushing to sign up
Tuesday’s battlefield visit brings up mixed emotions for many veterans. Many said they were going into the trip focusing on happy memories from their time during the war.
Jack Stowe enlisted in the Navy in April 1942, four months after the Pearl Harbor attack. To sign up, the Denton native forged a document from his high school when he was 15.
“According to all my Navy records, I’m 97,” the 95-year-old said.
A few years later, his younger brother Walter, who also is making the trip, followed in his footsteps with a forged document of his own.
“Everyone was so patriotic, everyone was rushing to sign up,” Jack Stowe said of the time after the Pearl Harbor attack.
Stowe served as a petty officer second class ship’s cook and spent most of his time in the Solomon Islands. His assignment comes with a humorous back story.
“Four cases of beer are the reason I turned into a ship’s cook,” he said.
One night when he was 16, Stowe and a few of his fellow bunkmates snuck into an area where the military stored thousands of cases of beer. They hid four cases under their military-issued rain ponchos and drank them back at their bunks.
“We never did get up” for the next day’s assignments, he said. As punishment, Stowe was assigned to the kitchen.
“It’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” he says now. “In the Navy, the cooks are really well looked after.”
Stowe is visiting Pearl Harbor for the first time, and like many veterans, is in disbelief at the number of years that have passed since the attack.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long,” he said. “The memories stay with you.”
‘I was ready to go’
As with many veterans on the trip, the attack was a turning point in Jack Dye’s decision to enlist.
“The United States was on my mind,” the 96-year-old Fort Worth resident said of his decision to join the Navy in 1943 at age 18. “I was ready to go. My last year in high school I trained in swimming and such, so I was ready. The Navy is where I wanted to go, and that’s where I went.”
Dye, a machinist’s mate second class, was assigned to a base in Virginia on the USS LSM-232. He worked in the engine room of the ship and ran the port engine during emergency exercises, including during battle.
“I was 18 years old and in charge of that engine,” he said, laughing.
Dye is making the journey to Pearl Harbor for the first time Tuesday. He said that he hopes the visit will bring back good memories.
“Pleasant days aboard ship,” Dye said of what he had been reflecting on leading up to the anniversary. “We had some pleasant days. We had some bad days, but we had some pleasant days too.”