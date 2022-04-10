The littlest gymnast: At 6, Denton’s Auggie Bohmont-Brown already turning heads

In most regards, August Bohmont-Brown is a typical 6-year-old kid. He’s hyperactive and loves to run, jump and play, but he also loves to compete — and win — in regional gymnastics meets, often against children much older than him.
The Denton boy is a natural at tumbling, doing twists and flips, and uses gymnastics to release all of his pent-up energy, all while remaining competitive.
“Auggie,” as his mother calls him, is a member of the boys team at Achievers Gymnastics in Denton, owned by Frank Kudlac, former gymnastics coach at Texas Woman’s University, and is directed by the head coach and director of the boys team, Ryan Turney, along with program director Emilio Perry.
Auggie competed in the 2022 Horton Challenge in Fort Worth in February, where he placed first in the floor exercise, first on the vault, ninth on pommel horse, 10th on parallel bars and horizontal bars and eighth in all-around routine.
“Horton is probably one of the largest competitions in the country,” Turney said. “We tell them that every competition is just like practice, and even though there’s distractions here — your parents, other athletes watching you and judges — just take it one event and one skill at a time and just do what you’ve done a thousand times in the gym.”
The Horton Challenge, created by and named after two-time Olympian Jonathan Horton, is one of the most popular gymnastics events in the nation, where gymnasts from around the country gather to compete and test their skills against the best.
Texas is known for its love of football, but the state is also home to many popular gymnastic programs and at one point was home of the United States Gymnastics Association, which produced former Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.
Women’s gymnastics is widely popular in the state, but men’s gymnastics is starting to catch fire.
“Well, here in Texas you have this football culture — I guess the word is ‘macho’ — where I’m going to participate in a tough sport, but believe it or not gymnastics is probably the toughest sport on the planet, and male gymnasts are probably the strongest athletes, pound for pound, of any athlete,” Kudlac said.
“If they take basic gymnastics, they’re going to be more successful in other sports because it teaches them their body and motor control; it teaches them how to fall, teaches them flexibility — it teaches them discipline and all the things necessary to be really good in other sports,” Kudlac said.
Auggie is the youngest on the Achievers gymnastics team and has already turned heads after completing his first season of competition and being the only member of the Achievers team to score a first-place finish at the Horton Challenge.
Carolyn Brown, his mother, says he works hard even if it may not always look like it.
“Auggie works hard, so while he seems like he’s not always paying attention or listening and likes to dance around on the sidelines, and he resides sometimes in what seems like la-la land to him, he does work hard, and he does not miss a lot of practice — he learns the really hard skills really quick,” said Brown, a professor in the University of North Texas Mayborn School of Journalism.
At 6, Auggie already has amassed many awards in his gymnastics journey. His coach says he has the potential and talent to go far.
“I think for his age, he’s extremely talented,” Turney said. “I think that he is young, and we’re not trying to make him this Olympian at 6 years old — we want him to progress like all of our athletes here; we want to take it one level at a time. And if he continues to show that drive and that talent that he has now, then obviously we’re going to make him the best gymnast he can possibly be and pursue what he wants to in this sport. …
“For his age, he is definitely one of the most talented kids we’ve ever had.”