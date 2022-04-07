Some Denton residents were up in arms this past week when they saw heavy equipment being used to clear foliage from a section of Denton’s Bowling Green Park.
Videos of the work circulated in some social media circles, and outrage against unexpected clearcutting bubbled up.
In contrast to residents’ fears, the work was being handled by city workers trying to battle an invasive species and get easier access to debris left from a recently abandoned encampment previously inhabited by people without permanent housing.
The invasive species, Chinese privet, is a woody shrub first brought to this country in 1852 as an ornamental. According to a University of Florida posting, the species escaped its artificial quarantine and began to spread across the southeastern United States by 1932.
Part of the reason it’s able to spread so well is because it is competitive and territorial in its dealings with other plant species.
Drew Huffman, assistant director for the parks department, estimated the shrubs had been an issue for the past decade in Denton.
He said they look similar to the sort of shrubs you’d expect ornamenting the fronts of businesses or along fence lines.
“This plant has little-bitty leaves, it’s evergreen … it reproduces itself about 3-4 times a year, and it has these little berries that are its seed; the birds love them and carry them around,” Huffman said.
Additionally, it drops an oily substance on the ground with its discarded leaves that other species have trouble growing through.
“The Chinese privet outgrows any native plant that we have here in Texas,” Huffman said. “Its root system is massive — it really expands all underneath itself.”
All that means the shrub is doing its best to choke out local trees and underbrush. Post oaks in particular, which are already sensitive trees that are difficult to transplant, are at risk due to the Asian shrub.
Denton Parks and Recreation Department workers and contractors — as well as the occasional team of goat contractors — have made it a priority to disrupt patches of Chinese privet when they can.
City officials say it poses an additional obstacle for workers trying to navigate public land and clear out debris, such as was the case at Bowling Green Park.
“If we were on the other side of the privet from one another and it was only, say, a 5-6 foot gap, we would not be able to see each other,” Huffman said.
Gary Packan, director of the parks department, said this past week workers were on track to remove approximately 200 cubic yards of discarded clothes, plastic containers, trash and various other debris from the encampment.
City workers have similarly battled Chinese privet along Spencer Road and near the intersection of Mayhill Road and Morris Street.
Of course, the final step of the removal process includes replacement of the invasive species with native plants in hopes of reclaiming the area long term, and Huffman said workers are careful throughout the process to not damage native trees.
“The parks department is in the business of planting trees,” he said. “We’re not in the business of destroying trees.”