John Cartwright encouraged his fellow runners to keep running with text messages about reaching their goals and asking if their runs went well.
“Just as big as he was in his shoes, that’s how big his heart was,” said Denise McNally, a fellow member of the Denton Area Running Club.
Cartwright’s worn-out size 14 white and blue New Balance sneakers were laid out Friday evening between a new bench and memorial plaque dedicated to him outside Denton’s Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center.
Cartwright, 68, a beloved member of the running club, died last year after collapsing while out for a jog near Ryan High School.
Around three dozen people gathered Friday for a ribbon-cutting event for the bench and plaque at the animal shelter, where Cartwright adopted his dog and where club members have volunteered to help dogs awaiting adoption get exercise.
Denise McNally, a DARC member, said she got the idea of honoring Cartwright when while she ran her daily route by the animal shelter. She noticed dedication bricks toward the entrance, then thought it would be great to have a memorial dedicated to Cartwright.
“His generosity was among shared by us, all of us,” Russ Stukel, a running club member, told the crowd. “Even when he would say, ‘I can’t do trail runs,’ he would show up to support [others at] trail runs.”
McNally said the $2,000 needed for the memorial came through in less than two weeks, but members had to wait several months before the city could install the bench and plaque.
“Y’all came through — in less than two weeks, we had the money,” McNally told the crowd. “So that was amazing.”
Stukel said the three things that came to his mind were Cartwright’s character, his kindness and his love of texting. He mentioned to the crowd that Cartwright would pay for hotel rooms for club members participating in running events out of town. Stukel also poked fun at his late friend’s “horrible eating habits” — Cartwright would joke around and post photos of his “outrageous meals” on social media.
Mecca Dedmon, another running club member, told the crowd that memories kept rushing back about Cartwright and his dog Joyce. The dog was in attendance with her new owner.
“Every time I thought of a new memory, Joyce’s name kept jumping back in my head,” Dedmon told the crowd. “This is what it was all about, you know — this is what he loved, he loved coming here. He loved running and walking his dog.”
Cartwright’s family in California joined the event via FaceTime. McNally said Cartwright’s family members plan to visit the memorial soon but were glad they were able to watch the event.
Running club member Liz Jackson Morey said she got emotional when she saw Cartwright’s former dog, remembering when her friend was looking for a dog and adopted Joyce.
“He made you feel very, very special,” Jackson Morey said. “I just miss him. It’s very tough. He was one of those people you talk to every night.”