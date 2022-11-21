City of Denton facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday this week in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Facilities will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Public safety personnel will be on duty during the holiday. The Denton Police Department non-emergency number is 940-349-8181, and in case of an emergency, call 911.
Denton County Transportation Authority trains, buses and the A-train will not run Thursday, and will resume regular service Friday. On Thursday, GoZone will be operating on a Sunday schedule and will resume a regular schedule on Friday.
Additionally, the following city facilities and services have also adjusted schedules for the holiday.
Libraries: All Denton Public Library locations will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday and Friday this week. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Animal services: Animal Services and the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center will be closed Thursday and Friday. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, Nov. 26. To report an animal-related non-emergency, call 940-349-8181. In case of an emergency, call 911.
Parks and Recreation: The Denton Civic Center, Denia Recreation Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, North Lakes Recreation Center, North Lakes Driving Range, Denton Senior Center, American Legion Hall Senior Center, Denton Natatorium and Goldfield Tennis Center will all be closed on Thursday and Friday.
Utilities: Customer service will be closed on Thursday and Friday and will reopen at normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 28. To report a utility service emergency, call utilities dispatch at 940-349-7000.
Solid Waste & Recycling: There will be no curbside trash, recycling, home chemical collections or yard waste collection on Thursday. Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday. The city landfill and the Home Chemical Collection drop-off and ReUse Store will be closed on Thursday and will be open 7 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Airport: Denton Municipal Airport administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. The air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the airfield will remain open 24 hours per day. Flight services will be available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the holiday.