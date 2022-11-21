Turkeys
DRC file photo

City of Denton facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday this week in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Facilities will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

Public safety personnel will be on duty during the holiday. The Denton Police Department non-emergency number is 940-349-8181, and in case of an emergency, call 911.

