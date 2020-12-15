Although it hasn’t been widely utilized, data shows most of the 911 texts that are routed to the city of Denton’s dispatch system are related to welfare concerns and domestic disturbances.
If you have a cellphone and you’re within the Denton County limits, you can send a text to 911 for emergencies. Greg Ballentine, the executive director for the Denco Area 9-1-1 District, said the system rolled out in 2016, but it was a yearslong effort.
“Our rollout was across the entire Denton County area, which includes nine emergency communication centers,” Ballentine said. “Of course we encourage the citizens to make a voice call if they’re able to, but if they’re not able to, [texting 911] is a great feature.”
But four years in, Denton’s Public Safety Communications Division has fielded texts from only 184 people needing assistance, between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 3, 2020. By comparison, they receive between 300 and 400 calls a day.
The number of texts to Denton 911 annually have been like a roller coaster: 6 text exchanges in 2016, 51 in 2017, 43 in 2018, 32 in 2019 and 52 in 2020 so far.
“So many people don’t know that it exists,” said Paul Bradley, manager of the division. “We do get a lot of texts from people saying, ‘Does this work?’ A lot of them are not for real emergencies, but a lot of people just don’t think to do it. It’s always best and quickest to do a voice call when possible, but a text is important.”
Bradley said a 911 text message reaches dispatchers just like a voice call would, so response time and communication are the same. Ballentine and Bradley named several scenarios in which a text to 911 rather than a voice call would be crucial.
“One is if you’re in a dangerous situation and you’re unable to talk,” Ballentine said. “And of course, [for] hearing-impaired individuals who aren’t able to make a voice call. It opened up emergency services much quicker for those who have a hearing or speech disability.”
Bradley said the 911 text system would also be important for someone who’s been kidnapped and doesn’t want their assailant to know they obtained a cellphone somehow.
“It’s great, too, for someone to be able to use to go undetected,” Bradley said.
It’s also a good option for someone experiencing domestic violence to quickly send an emergency text and avoid having their abuser overhear a 911 call, he said. Denton County Friends of the Family launched its text line in April — a month marked by a countywide stay-at-home order that prompted victims of abuse to stay indoors longer with their abuser, offering less time for them to discreetly call for help.
Although there are few texts, the 911 call types with the most texts in the last four years are for welfare concerns (28) and domestic disturbances (23). Other categories also include other disturbances (14) and requests to speak with an officer (13).
Welfare concerns can be when a person hasn’t heard from their family member or friend in a long time and they want police to check in on them, or when a caller notices someone in a dangerous situation, like lying near train tracks, Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Domestic disturbances are more straightforward: People living in the same household, whether or not they’re related or in a dating relationship, are arguing physically or verbally. Calls classified as “other disturbances” could include people yelling at a bar or in public, involving people who don’t appear to be related or living together.
In June, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon showed Denton City Council that domestic disturbances and welfare concerns were included in the top 10 calls for service from January to June 2020. In the first half of 2020, Denton dispatchers received 2,249 welfare concern calls and 2,312 domestic disturbance calls.
“In order to text 911, you literally just send a text to the number 911,” Dixon said. “The second that you text us, regardless of what you send to us, our system automatically sends ‘Denton Police Department, what’s the address to the emergency?’ and then we go back and forth.”
Dispatchers can locate someone using the texter’s cellphone’s GPS, but accuracy can depend on the cellphone itself and the carrier. While demonstrating the 911 text option with a Denton Record-Chronicle reporter, Denton dispatchers pinged the location of the reporter’s phone, which indicated it was just outside the Police Department — even though it was inside the building.
“It’s hard to put a number on it, but [pinging locations through text] is as accurate as the location information we get with a voice call,” Ballentine said. “But it’s hard to say because there’s so many factors. ... Carriers are the ones that are responsible for the location information, and they pass that to us. Newer phones have better location technology within the phone itself.”
While calling is quicker, Bradley said dispatchers refrain from calling someone who sent a text to 911.
“There’s a reason someone texts us instead of calling us,” he said. “We don’t want to put them in a bad situation.”