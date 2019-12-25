For the first time since 2013, the Meredith family hosted a free Christmas lunch at Sweetwater Grill & Tavern, hosting more than 450 people for a free meal and entertainment.
Owners Jimmy and Karen Meredith and their family started the tradition in 2009 when they saw Denton lacked bigger organized meals for people in need on Christmas, unlike on Thanksgiving.
The pair sold their downtown restaurant in 2014, and one of the things they missed most was hosting a Christmas lunch, Karen Meredith said.
But late last year, they reopened Sweetwater with some new partners, including Karen’s daughter Stephanie Reinke.
“Sweetwater has also been about to community, and to me this is the ultimate act of community,” Karen Meredith said.
For the two days leading up to Christmas, Jimmy Meredith was preparing in the kitchen and soliciting regular customers as volunteers, Karen Meredith said. They prepared to serve 500 guests, and on Christmas Day they packed plenty of to-go containers with second helpings. By 2 p.m., they were nearly out of food, Reinke said.
Spread across the bar were pans of turkey, ham and brisket from Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and plenty of other side options. Dessert was in the back event room, with dozens of pies and ice cream from Beth Marie’s.
On the covered patio stage, Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham from Sweetwater’s Sunday Gospel Hour performed Christmas hits. Guests sang along and danced, while those who were already done eating looked in from the sidewalk and continued listening.
In addition to food and holiday cheer, guests could help themselves to coats and blankets that were on hanging racks at the restaurant’s entrance. There were also bags stuffed with socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste and more fun items like boxes of Cracker Jacks.
The event took months to plan and required 50 volunteers to pull off. There were also sponsors that donated food, money or both, including Gordon’s Food Service, Sysco North Texas and local businesses like Twisted Heads Salon, Frenchy’s Lawn & Tree Service and Jupiter House.
“A lot of people in the community wanted to do something meaningful on Christmas instead of just opening presents, eating and going to sleep,” Karen Meredith said. “Which is why we wanted to do it too, for that same reason.”