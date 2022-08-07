Bubbles
Children play around with foam bubbles during Sunday's Back-to-School Community Love Event at Serve Denton. 

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Parents waited in line to gather up free school supplies during Sunday's Back-to-School Community Love Event outside Serve Denton. After parents got school supplies, their children gathered to play around the foam bubbles, got snow cones and participated in other activities.

Shawn Malone, the owner of On the Road Again towing company, which sponsored the event, said there was a line at the back of the Serve Denton building before they started to set up.

Spidey
The Denton Spider-Man — also known as Jeremy Sons — greets kids and poses for photos with families during the Back-to-School Community Love Event on Sunday.
Supplies
Chelsea Bryant, left, of Denton's Teasley Soho Market volunteered to give out school supplies during Sunday's Back-to-School Community Love Event.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

