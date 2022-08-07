Parents waited in line to gather up free school supplies during Sunday's Back-to-School Community Love Event outside Serve Denton. After parents got school supplies, their children gathered to play around the foam bubbles, got snow cones and participated in other activities.
Shawn Malone, the owner of On the Road Again towing company, which sponsored the event, said there was a line at the back of the Serve Denton building before they started to set up.
Malone said they had run out of backpacks, and about an hour later, school supplies ran out.
He said he understands how important it is to give back to families.
“We used to be the kids in the line,” Malone said. “So, it's important for us to give back.”
Jeremy Sons, better known as the Denton Spider-Man, walked around the event to greet children and take photos with families.
Sons, Malone and other community members who sponsored Sunday's event believe in helping families.
“Obviously, to help families in need is important with school supplies with this extra expense coming up, but I truly wanted to make a difference in what's happening, like what happened in Uvalde,” Sons said.
Local resident Cece Almine took her son to the event to get free supplies for the start of the school year and to let him play at the event's various activities.
Malone and Sons both said the event's turnout was a success and plan to do another back-to-school event in the future.
“We're just here to help our neighbor,” Sons said. “And I believe the more that we can do that, the better the world is going to be.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.