Updated: July 4, 2023 @ 11:59 pm
Denton Natatorium
Public safety reporter
The Denton Natatorium reopened Monday but with modified hours as the Parks and Recreation Department continues maintenance on the facility’s air conditioning system.
Until further notice, the Natatorium will be open weekdays from 5:30 to 11 a.m. for members, water walkers, lap swimmers, Denton ISD teams and contracted services such as physical therapy.
The water slide will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. on Fridays. During this time, the diving boards will remain closed to maximize lap space.
The facility closed June 12 as crews worked to the repair damages to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system caused by extreme temperatures.
Denton Parks & Recreation reported that the system’s data indicated a spike in temperatures by 11 a.m., so the plan is to close the Natatorium daily before outside temperatures peak in the afternoon.
The city will continue to provide swim lessons at the Civic Center Pool, at 515 N. Bell Ave, and Water Works Park, adjacent to the Natatorium.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
