Denton Natatorium
The Denton Natatorium reopened Monday but with modified hours as the Parks and Recreation Department continues maintenance on the facility’s air conditioning system.

Until further notice, the Natatorium will be open weekdays from 5:30 to 11 a.m. for members, water walkers, lap swimmers, Denton ISD teams and contracted services such as physical therapy.

