Logan House

An undated photo shows the historic Logan House in Quakertown.

 Courtesy photo/Historic Denton

As winter blooms into spring in Denton, the city is planning to host several events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of forcibly removing residents from Quakertown — the vibrant Black community that lived on what is now Quakertown Park.

The events are part of a wide-ranging effort by city staff who are working with the county, local universities and other community partners to recognize Denton's racist history and how it impacted Quakertown.

People of Quakertown

People pose together in front of a porch in an undated photograph labeled “People of Quakertown,” from the collection of Ruby Cole.
Quakertown Quilt
Buy Now

Ellen Frenkel's Quakertown delves into the vibrant Black community and showcases information about the community from historical archives. 

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you