Southeast Denton galvanized in call to action over gentrification

Alice Street is a warning, a call to action, the canary in the coal mine for the dozens gathered on this Monday evening in late September at the American Legion Hall in Southeast Denton for the monthly meeting of the Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association, the oldest neighborhood association in Denton.
SEDNA members of all ages had shown up for a panel discussion about gentrification with Harry Eaddy, executive director of the Denton Black Film Festival; the Rev. Reginald Logan from Galilee Baptist Church and the Denton Ministerial Alliance; Colette Johnson, president of SEDNA; Donald McDade, from the Denton Planning and Zoning Commission; and Gerard Hudspeth, Denton’s first Black mayor. The panel discussion took place after a screening of Alice Street, a 2020 documentary about change coming to a neighborhood in Oakland, California — a familiar story for those gathered in a neighborhood celebrating its 100th anniversary this year in Denton.
Quakertown is a story of white Denton politicians, prominent residents, city clubs and organizations forcing Black residents in the 1920s to relocate across the railroad tracks to Solomon Hill in Southeast Denton, where they spent the next 100 years rebuilding their thriving Black community. Denton’s white elite couldn’t stomach the thought of white college women living so close to a Black neighborhood and claimed the area was a prime location for a public park where they could hold a county fair. They also wanted to expand their tax base and the enrollment of the college now known as Texas Woman’s University. Some could call it the first case of gentrification in Denton.
Like the Quakertown story, Alice Street is a story about gentrification and a minority community’s efforts to protect their neighborhood’s cultural history and voice. It reveals a community banding together to show why it is important for developers to work with the neighborhoods they are changing.
The children and grandchildren of those Quakertown residents were among the SEDNA crowd Monday night, watching the story of a diverse artistic community banding together to save a community mural and demand concessions from a developer who planned to put a high-priced apartment project in their community.
“This film is an important film, a landmark film in a lot of ways,” Eaddy said, “because as you saw, many of the communities have been struggling with the same thing: displacement, kind of a racial divide, city, developers, community, all trying to figure out what to do.”
For those gathered at the SEDNA meeting, the Alice Street story was one they are now facing with the looming Railyard apartment project. It will bring five three-story-high buildings with about 320 units and 448 parking spaces, on-site plaza areas and connections to the DCTA rail trail on about 9 acres of land near Oakwood Cemetery. It received final plat approval in June and is expected to begin construction in October.
The developer is planning to attend SEDNA’s Oct. 24 meeting to give the community a presentation about the project.
It’s a project SEDNA residents didn’t know was coming and similar to another “high-priced” apartment project on Woodrow Street. It’s also a development they claimed no one in their neighborhood could afford the rent on and adds to the problem of high rent prices and increasing land value.
Now, like the community of Oakland artists in the documentary, the Southeast Denton residents are facing an uncertain future in an area prime for gentrification — made clear in the Denton 2040 Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map, McDade warned the SEDNA crowd.
“There is a big purple dot right in Southeast Denton,” McDade said. “They want downtown to go all the way out to Woodrow [Lane], so it’s a pretty good-size circle. They can’t go north because TWU owns that and can’t go west because UNT owns all that there. The only place they can come through is Southeast Denton.”
Vacant lot
The Rev. Logan is familiar with the empty field next to the Oakwood Cemetery where the old Trinity Steel mill was located and the Railyard project will be built. He said it will practically be in the backyard of his family’s old home off Prairie Street.
Similar to other SEDNA members, his family has a rich, long history in Denton. They’ve been here since the late 1800s when Quakertown was founded, and they were there when white city leaders took their land and forced them to move. At 15 years old, he and his twin brother, Ronald, used to throw the Denton Record-Chronicle, the Dallas Times Herald and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram with their father all around town.
When the Record-Chronicle spoke with him in early September, Logan had just found out about the Railyard apartment project and scheduled the neighborhood meeting with the developer.
“They’re coming to us so we don’t raise a bunch of sand at Planning and Zoning,” Logan said. “They’re going to crow. All they got is vacant land, and that’s just going to happen. Just tell us the truth and don’t lie. If you’re not going to do something, then you’re not going to do it. At least we’ll know. Don’t give us fairy tales. Just come and roll up the sleeves and tell us what you are going to do and see if we can work out things together.”
Denton’s Department of Development Services reported that Lang Sycamore LLC filed an application for the Railyard project in early May, according to the June 22 agenda information sheet. In early June, Planning and Zoning discussed the approximately 9.3-acre site on the south side of Sycamore Street in a mixed-use neighborhood (MN) District, which permits multifamily dwellings, as did its old DC-G district zoning designation.
As Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, pointed out, the zoning, which had been changed in 2019 as part of the citywide zoning changes, did not require a public hearing. A staff analysis was conducted as part of the preliminary plat approval review criteria, which is basically a checklist to make sure it meets the criteria. One of the questions asked: “The proposed development should not cause significant adverse impacts on surrounding properties. The results of the citizen participation process may be appropriately considered under this section.”
But under the “findings,” city staff wrote, “This development is not expected to result in significant adverse impacts on the surrounding properties.”
It’s unclear how they came to this determination. No one spoke with SEDNA residents about it. Their City Council representative, Vicki Byrd, didn’t seem to know about it and requested more information about the project from staff.
As Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research pointed out in a January 2020 study, gentrification happens when higher-income residents move into predominantly lower-income areas, like Southeast Denton:
“If gentrification occurs quickly, existing — often long-term — residents may be priced out of areas by higher rent costs and property values. In addition to removing affordable housing options, it often damages a neighborhood’s cultural traditions and destroys deep-rooted social networks and longstanding amenities.”
Jackelyn Hwang, an assistant professor of sociology at Stanford University, conducted a study in December 2020 that found minority communities disproportionately feel the effects of gentrification.
“As neighborhoods gentrify, when poor people can no longer remain in their neighborhoods and move, there are fewer affordable neighborhoods,” Hwang warned.
In Denton, those affordable neighborhoods are practically nonexistent.
Ron Menguita, the principal planner for Denton, said that when they’re conducting the fiscal impact analysis criterion, they don’t go into the neighborhood to speak with the community about how the project will affect them.
“We need to do a better job reaching out to them,” Menguita said.
Birdseye said that if a use is permitted by zoning that the council approves, then the “permitted uses are not expected to have significant fiscal impact as they have been determined to be appropriate in that area.”
SEDNA members disagree.
“How’s that going to help us?” Johnson asked the Monday night crowd. “High-priced apartments that nobody can afford. How is that going to help us? We’re going to talk to that developer and see if there’s something else that can be done. We feel the need that they should have to come talk to us. … Maybe they could take some of that money and clean up the neighborhood. Or do something for the kids.”
Call to action
In the Alice Street documentary, this “reason together” was part of the messaging. The artistic community wasn’t able to stop the high-priced apartment development, but they were able to get their community demands met, such as 90 affordable housing units the developer agreed to include with the development.
Spencer Wilkinson filmed the documentary over a seven-year period between 2013 and 2019 after he heard about the street artists’ plan for the mural. The development twist in the story occurred while he was filming. He spent the past year showing Alice Street all over California as part of an impact tour to raise awareness about gentrification, Wilkinson told SEDNA during the panel discussion after the film.
The three Denton showings are part of a new 20-city national tour. Randy Hunt, a Denton historian, and Logan brought the documentary to Denton for two reasons: to get more community involvement from the Denton artistic community and raise community awareness so they can be on the forefront of new development.
Or, as Hunt claimed, “to defend themselves.”
“This discussion about gentrification, you know, rent’s going up, housing prices going up, it’s happening all across the country,” Wilkinson said. “How are communities facing that, what are they doing to make sure those who have been there can remain?”
During the panel discussion, Eaddy mentioned a 90-year-old dancer in the documentary who said, “Money shouts. It doesn’t just talk. It shouts.” He asked the panel what they thought that meant.
McDade said he thought it meant developers from outside of Denton building projects in the community and sending money back to their hometowns instead of keeping it in Denton. Hudspeth said he thought it meant money was a messaging component and the ability for people to organize, though they may not be from the area, like what happened when thousands showed up in support of the abortion rights ordinance a few months ago.
“So you begin to shape the narrative much like a newspaper,” Hudspeth said. “I get my message from a newspaper. I get my message from social media. You’re getting your information from a source that’s biased, if you will, and allows them to get their message out and communicate with people who don’t have a vested interest. … So that’s that shout. It distributes their story. Gets their voice out. That’s my read on it.”
It took the SEDNA videographer to explain what the dancer meant.
“Pay attention to campaign finance because that’s how the money shouts,” he said. “It’s people getting access and trying to get influence from people that they want so when she says money shouts, that’s how it shouts.”
All on the panel agreed that a community benefit agreement, as mentioned in the documentary, was a good idea for them to pursue. Logan stressed the importance of developers working with neighborhoods so they can be “proactive instead of reactive.”
“We agreed in SEDNA that developers were going to come to us, and the only thing we wanted them to do was tell us the truth,” Logan said. “We may not like it. We may want to run you out of the building. We may frown while you’re there. But at least while you’re there, don’t lie to us. Tell us what the real story is. That’s all we’re asking.”
Hudspeth agreed that community involvement is important and provided an example of the recently rebuilt American Legion Hall Senior Center and how changes were made to accommodate the community — like putting in windows so people can see kids playing and adding a domino room for the neighborhood to gather and enjoy time together.
“I like what Rev. said about the negotiation,” Hudspeth said. “They didn’t stop it but negotiated. I think that is key. I saw that unity, right? The community coming together to form a message and asking [for concessions]. I think that’s really key: that unified voice.”
