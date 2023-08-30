The cement plant on Prairie Street, “homelessness” and “pressure to increase density” were among the things Southeast Denton residents told city officials they wanted removed.
Those responses were left on sticky notes at Development Services’ in-person meeting for residents on Saturday as part of the Southeast Denton Area Plan.
“What would you keep?” read another question.
“Green spaces, small businesses,” “Green spaces” and “Community feel and residential [zoning]” were some of the responses left on Post-it Notes by residents. Their answers echoed what residents had wanted for Northeast Denton at two in-person vision meetings earlier this year for the Northeast Denton Area Plan.
Based on the notes they left behind, it didn’t appear that many community members attended the in-person meeting at the American Legion Senior Center — only 34, according to Ryan Adams, Denton’s chief of staff.
Some said they’re worried city officials won’t listen to them. They have several reasons to worry from the Railyard apartment development to the recent results of the eight-month process for the Northeast Denton Area Plan to create a vision statement for their community to prevent high- density development and keep the rural zoning in the area.
In early August, City Council ignored hundreds of residents and the steering committee’s vision statement for Northeast Denton. In a 5-2 vote, council members gave direction to city staffers to move forward with the developers’ plan to bring higher-density multifamily housing — at market rate or above it — to the Northeast Denton area.
The city currently has 51 multifamily projects in the pipeline with 37 in development and only one so far offering affordable units, Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, told the Denton Record-Chronicle in late December.
According to Zillow, the current market rate for a two-bedroom apartment in Denton is on average between $1,600 and $2,100. Many landlords also require households to make three times the rent to qualify for an apartment. At $2,100 monthly, a household would need to earn about $76,000 annually.
The median household income — in 2021 dollars — for Denton residents is around $65,000, whereas median income per person is closer to $32,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Additionally, 15.8% of the city lives in poverty.
“I saw a city consultant that was paid a lot of money in order to produce a biased and misleading presentation,” Anne Beckmann, an environmental teacher from Northeast Denton, told council members at the Aug. 15 council meeting. “And then a hasty vote that led to a majority of City Council choosing an option that is completely against the steering committee’s vision statement for sustainability, preservation of rural character and ecological conservation.
“I left highly disappointed in my city and stressed for the future of this area and all of Denton if this is how decisions are made.”
During a meeting last week ahead of the city's brainstorm, members of the steering committee for the Southeast Denton Area Plan said there have been concerns that what the city seems to be doing with the Northeast Denton Area Plan — favoring developers instead of residents — would also happen in Southeast Denton.
As Rev. Reginald Logan, who also serves on the steering committee, put it, “When we host our SEDNA meetings, we hear some say that [the city] were only doing this to us because we’re Black. When they hear that they’re doing white folks like that … .” He shook his head.
“It’s all about development,” he said. “It’s all about the money.”
Displacement
Fear of gentrification is understandable in Southeast Denton.
The community first dealt with a form of it in the 1920s with the forced removal of Quakertown, a vibrant Black community, from near downtown to Southeast Denton. City leaders wanted to build a city park there, but racism fueled the vote.
It nearly happened again in the 1960s, when city leaders decided to hold an election for the “Urban Renewal Plan” to rezone some of the area for industry instead of residents. They planned to use eminent domain as needed and federal funds from the Urban Renewal program to pave the muddy roads, remodel what homes could be fixed up and remove the ones that couldn’t, according to “Southeast Denton: A City’s Attempt to Correct Blighted Conditions,” a 1971 master thesis by Barry K. Humphries for his master’s in Public Administration.
“We have been promised so much in the years past,” a Southeast Denton resident told council members at the time. “We are not fighting progress to improve the city of Denton, but we are scared. It should be sufficient to see for any reasonable man that this thing is suicide for two-thirds of us. If we want to commit suicide, the quickest way is with a gun.”
Articles against the Urban Renewal Plan then also appeared in the Record-Chronicle.
“We are alarmed about a program that poses a threat of condemnation over a man’s home and to the very rights of owning that home,” Jeffrey Stout, a local businessman, wrote in a June 15, 1966, article. “The 185 acres of land to be cleared and sold to private developers is too large an area to be glibly explained away as a minor relocation of people.”
The election took place on July 16, 1966. It was the largest turnout for a municipal election at the time with 3,554 voters who overwhelmingly defeated the issue. Though some of the white residents supported the Black community, many feared that Black people would be dispersed throughout the city if the proposition passed, Humphries reported in his 1971 thesis.
“The election of July 16, 1966, created deep divisions within the community which are present to this day,” Humphries wrote. “Although the opposition frequently mentioned alternative plans, none were ever used (to improve the area).”
A year later, Denton voters were so upset about the city’s plan for Southeast Denton that they voted the mayor and three council members out of office in the 1967 municipal election. They also got the city manager to resign.
Now the Southeast Denton community is facing the threat of possible displacement again, only this time in the form of market-rate apartments. They already have a higher-end complex in the works called the Railyard.
With five three-story buildings with about 320 units and 448 parking spaces, the Railyard will be located next to the historic Oakwood Cemetery, where many of the original Quakertown residents are buried. The City Council voted 4-2 in late October to approve the final plat for the development despite residents’ concerns.
It happened during a time when the city has been recognizing the 100-year anniversary of Quakertown’s forced relocation with sign toppers, temporary signage at Quakertown Park and plans for a permanent memorial being developed.
“How’s that going to help us? High-priced apartments that nobody can afford,” SEDNA President Colette Johnson asked at a meeting in late September before the council vote.
“How is that going to help us?”
Future growth
At the in-person vision workshop on Saturday, city staff from Development Services and the HDR consulting firm indicated that there was confusion about which neighborhoods make up Southeast Denton. They had a city map on a table with tracing paper available and were asking residents to draw boundaries of where they thought Southeast Denton was located.
Six neighborhoods make up the area, as indicated in the 2022 Southeast Denton Virtual Tour by Historic Denton. They include Freedman Town, Fred Moore School, Lincoln Park, New Quaker, Solomon Hill and Willow Creek. They were recently marked by the city with sign toppers to recognize their historic significance.
Southeast Denton’s boundaries include McKinney Street to the north, Bell Avenue to the east, Dallas Drive to the southwest, Shady Oaks Drive to the southeast and Woodrow Lane to the west, according to the city of Denton’s official GIS map.
Earlier this year, consultants and city staffers had presented several large photographs of the different development types that could appear in the Northeast Denton Area at the two in-person meetings for residents. They asked the hundreds of residents who attended to place green dots on the ones they wanted and red dots on the ones they didn’t want. An overwhelming majority chose to protect the area.
Residents are fighting against one particular multifamily development from Orion & Nanban at the old Hartlee Field Ranch for several reasons, including that it would act as an anchor for other multifamily developments to appear.
On Saturday, city staff and the consultants didn’t display any photographs of developments that could appear in Southeast Denton for the 34 people who attended. Tina Firgens from Development Services was on hand at the meeting and said they plan to hold another in-person meeting.
“For example, some persons have expressed interest in allowing for missing middle housing so we could show images of different types of housing options that are considered missing middle housing to seek feedback as to if the community still agrees with those types of housing options,” Firgens mentioned in an Aug. 30 email.
During a discussion with the Record-Chronicle, Firgens brought up a scenario of property owners who wanted to sell their properties for a higher price to multifamily developers. “If you were offered $500,000 instead of $300,000, wouldn’t you take it?”
But the more important question might be, “Would you take it if it meant possibly displacing the people in the community that you love?”
Development pressure is being cited by city staff as the reason for the area plans. Donald McDade, a Planning & Zoning commissioner, warned SEDNA members in late September that the city also has plans to extend downtown into Southeast Denton.
“There is a big purple dot right in Southeast Denton,” McDade said. “They want downtown to go all the way out to Woodrow [Lane], so it’s a pretty good-size circle. They can’t go north because TWU owns that and can’t go west because UNT owns all that there. The only place they can come through is Southeast Denton.”
McDade also said that it was difficult to find developers who will build a home for less than $300,000.
In the city’s 2019 Affordable Housing report, the consultant wrote, “To accommodate existing and future families, the Denton housing market needs more homes-for-sale priced below $200,000, and rental units priced below $900 per month.”
Finding an apartment for $900 or less per month or a home priced below $200,000 is difficult in Denton.
Rev. Logan mentioned that more apartments could be on the horizon for the area. They have some empty lots and undeveloped land. They also have what Northeast Denton residents called an anchor for those market-rate developments with the Railyard apartments currently being developed off Sycamore Street in Southeast Denton.
The Record-Chronicle asked Rev. Logan about the vision statement that the steering committee is striving to achieve for Southeast Denton.
“Single-family zoning,” he replied.
