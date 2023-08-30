Southeast Denton
An overpass with painted murals in Southeast Denton.

 Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

The cement plant on Prairie Street, “homelessness” and “pressure to increase density” were among the things Southeast Denton residents told city officials they wanted removed.

Those responses were left on sticky notes at Development Services’ in-person meeting for residents on Saturday as part of the Southeast Denton Area Plan.

Southeast Denton plan

A map shows the boundaries for the Southeast Denton Area Plan.
SEDNA neighborhoods

Six neighborhoods make up Southeast Denton, as indicated in the 2022 Southeast Denton Virtual Tour by Historic Denton. They include Freedman Town, Fred Moore School, Lincoln Park, New Quaker, Solomon Hill and Willow Creek. They were recently marked by the city with sign toppers to recognize their historic significance.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and cmcphate@dentonrc.com.

