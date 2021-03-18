AP_20196685843333.jpg
This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 9,484 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 18, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increases
Denton County 70,771 192 453 6
Argyle 369 0 2
Aubrey 456 0 1
Bartonville 144 0
Carrollton 6,454 20 44
The Colony 4,187 8 13 1
Celina 168 0
Coppell 21 0
Copper Canyon 130 3
Corinth 1,828 3 12
Cross Roads 129 0 2
Dallas 703 2 9
Denton 10,936 20 124 4
DSSLC 217 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 240 0
Flower Mound 5,965 11 27
Fort Worth 1,245 8 5
Frisco 4,563 41 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 98 0
Hickory Creek 414 0 1
Highland Village 1,275 0 8
Justin 507 1 9
Krugerville 130 0 1
Krum 485 1 2
Lake Dallas 671 0
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,752 13 63
Little Elm 4,030 19 12
New Fairview 6 0
Northlake 522 1 3
Oak Point 331 1
Pilot Point 446 1 12
Plano 206 0 9
Ponder 185 1
Prosper 281 1 2
Providence Village 585 2 1
Roanoke 867 1 2
Sanger 750 2 2
Shady Shores 205 0 2
Southlake 47 0
Trophy Club 1,079 4 1
Unincorporated 10,078 28 44 1

