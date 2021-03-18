Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 9,484 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Six Denton County residents dead of COVID-19, 192 new cases confirmed
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 18, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 9,484 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increases
|Denton County
|70,771
|192
|453
|6
|Argyle
|369
|0
|2
|Aubrey
|456
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|144
|0
|Carrollton
|6,454
|20
|44
|The Colony
|4,187
|8
|13
|1
|Celina
|168
|0
|Coppell
|21
|0
|Copper Canyon
|130
|3
|Corinth
|1,828
|3
|12
|Cross Roads
|129
|0
|2
|Dallas
|703
|2
|9
|Denton
|10,936
|20
|124
|4
|DSSLC
|217
|0
|3
|DISH
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|240
|0
|Flower Mound
|5,965
|11
|27
|Fort Worth
|1,245
|8
|5
|Frisco
|4,563
|41
|36
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|98
|0
|Hickory Creek
|414
|0
|1
|Highland Village
|1,275
|0
|8
|Justin
|507
|1
|9
|Krugerville
|130
|0
|1
|Krum
|485
|1
|2
|Lake Dallas
|671
|0
|Lakewood Village
|43
|0
|Lewisville
|9,752
|13
|63
|Little Elm
|4,030
|19
|12
|New Fairview
|6
|0
|Northlake
|522
|1
|3
|Oak Point
|331
|1
|Pilot Point
|446
|1
|12
|Plano
|206
|0
|9
|Ponder
|185
|1
|Prosper
|281
|1
|2
|Providence Village
|585
|2
|1
|Roanoke
|867
|1
|2
|Sanger
|750
|2
|2
|Shady Shores
|205
|0
|2
|Southlake
|47
|0
|Trophy Club
|1,079
|4
|1
|Unincorporated
|10,078
|28
|44
|1
Jenna Duncan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Money Manager - Experts share wealth of information
Spotlight on Cross Roads
Remotely Engaged - Keep up with your local governments
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Denton officer in Tarver shooting not charged by grand jury Thursday
- One of Denton's oldest churches, Disciples of Christ, welcomes new pastor
- Family, friends remember local motorcyclist Kasey Erwin: 'Kasey can’t be replaced'
- UNT takes aim at historic win over Purdue in NCAA tournament
- North Texas offseason breakout candidate No. 1 — Wide receiver Detraveon Brown will have chance to shine
- Blotter: Fight at Sam’s Club Wednesday incited by mask refusal, slur, police say
- 'Eggsibition' auction selling tiny, egg-shaped art for Easter
- Briefly TWU
Most Popular
Articles
- FBI involved in 2020 UNT decision, but truth still hidden by redactions
- Argyle parents against mask policy yell over school board members
- Denton County home sales plummet as inventory dries up
- What’s Open, What’s Closed: Dillas Quesadillas and more entering Denton this spring
- UNT's newest, largest dining hall boasts seven interior restaurants
- Denton police officer indicted following arrest on child pornography charge
- North Texas gets mention on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Sign at Denton restaurant threatens to charge $50 ‘if I have to explain why masks are mandatory’
- Blotter: Two students arrested after allegedly trespassing at New Denton High School construction site
- Motorcyclist dead following crash Wednesday on Country Club Road
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.