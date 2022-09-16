Sign toppers program to help residents ‘know the history’ about Quakertown, Southeast Denton

A hundred years ago, a Black community of freed slaves thrived near the heart of downtown Denton within eyesight of a racist who controlled Texas Woman’s University, known then as the College of Industrial Arts. Named after the Quakers who had helped escaped slaves as part of the Underground Railroad, Quakertown residents had built a vibrant community, with a doctor’s office, a funeral home, a grocery store, restaurants and churches.
Founded in the late 1800s, Quakertown was home to Denton’s first public school for Blacks — Fred Douglass School — and St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church and St. Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, both of which still hold services today. Some of the community’s leading families were the Burrs, the Clarks/Humbryes, the Cooks, the Hills, the Kemps, the Logans, the Maddoxes and the Taylors.
But in 1920, F.M. Bralley, the president of the College of Industrial Arts, wanted the university to receive accreditation, according to an April 21, 2017, Denton County Office of History and Culture report. Removing the Quakertown community was his answer, and he began advocating for its removal, presenting his idea to turn it into a park to the Denton Rotary Club. Bralley is quoted in the 2017 report as saying, “[Denton] could rid the college of the menace of the negro quarters in close proximity to the college and thereby remove the danger that is always present so long as the situation remains as it is, and that could be done in a business way without friction.”
A year later, after promising the Denton Women’s Club a new residence once Quakertown was razed, Bralley and his cohorts presented a petition for a bond election to city leaders. It seemed everyone was against the Quakertown residents. Even the city newspaper, the Denton Record-Chronicle, advocated for Quakertown’s removal.
It was probably the city’s second episode of gentrification if you include the forced removal and slaughter of the Wichita, Caddo, Comanche and Cherokee tribes that called this area home until John Denton, a minister, and white settlers arrived.
Within a couple of years, Quakertown moved to Solomon Hill in Southeast Denton and vanished from the history books and the heart of the city, where Quakertown Park remains nearly 100 years later and serves as home to the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, which takes place next month, and the Denton Blues Festival, which is happening this weekend.
And while some are familiar with the Quakertown and Solomon Hill story, not many know about the five other neighborhoods that had been established in Quakertown.
But they will be.
The Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association (SEDNA) — with the help of local historian Randy Hunt from Historic Denton — has memorialized the neighborhoods’ stories in markers affixed atop street signs in Southeast Denton and unveiled them last week. Their dedication to preserve history led to the city creating a marker program that Denton neighborhoods can apply for and have their histories memorialized atop street signs in their areas.
It’s part of a larger push to raise awareness with the sign markers and the upcoming showings of the Alice Street documentary, which touches upon the gentrification of a Black neighborhood in Oakland, California. Screenings and discussions are slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Texas Woman’s University and 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the American Legion Hall Senior Center.
“We’re striving to increase community neighborhood awareness and self-identification and really have something to be proud of,” said the Rev. Reginald Logan, whose family was one of the originals in Quakertown and later Solomon Hill. “How can we come together and really commemorate what happened in 1922? With programs like the sign toppers and the Alice Street documentary.”
Project’s roots
The effort began with an investigation.
About three years ago, Hunt had approached Logan and SEDNA about commemorating the 100th anniversary of the forced removal of Quakertown to the Solomon Hill area in Southeast Denton.
“Randy has been so terrific,” SEDNA President Colette Johnson said. “I can’t thank him enough or give him enough praise. Randy even told us why some of the streets were named what they were named. He gave us a very good history lesson.”
Hunt had suspected there had to be more than just one Black neighborhood that had arisen around Solomon Hill after the Quakertown residents were forced to move “across the tracks,” where Denton’s influential white residents who wanted to bring growth to the city and broaden their tax base couldn’t see them.
He began digging into the U.S. census data from the 1920s, he said, to know which Quakertown families had moved where and began searching property tax data from Denton Central Appraisal District and used the phone directory to verify addresses and other information. He came across some photographs of buildings in the new Quakertown community of Solomon Hill that had been taken by World War II veterans in 1946 and financial information from Denton County property contracts and began creating a Virtual Tour of Quaker presentation. He presented it to SEDNA about this time last year and also shared it with Historic Denton’s 500 members, after which he received feedback for a call to action for two critical areas of high interest:
- Placing markers at Quakertown to commemorate the community of Quaker.
- Renaming the city building of the Denton Woman’s Club, an organization that helped to push the forced relocation of Quakertown residents in the 1920s, to a name associated with Quaker.
“This tour was the first time many of the residents of SEDNA viewed where their families were located in Denton,” Hunt wrote in a Sept. 8 email to the Record-Chronicle. “This led to the idea of creating markers for each building to help tell their stories.”
The Rev. Logan’s family was one of those families. Born in 1948 in Denton and raised here, he had known the story about Solomon Hill, but he had never seen where his ancestors had established their homes in Quakertown.
Logan, whose family delivered the Record-Chronicle for years, said they began bringing together people from the community and pulled a group of people from SEDNA to form a sign topper committee. They began creating mock signs from the information they had been receiving and trying to figure out what kind of images they wanted to put on the sign toppers to commemorate this nearly forgotten community.
“I want my children to know that they have rich history and thereby have a rich responsibility,” Logan said. “If our children know more about their history and come about it with pride, they’ll stop … killing one another or fighting one another.”
To establish the sign toppers, Hunt said they presented a one-page pitch to most of the City Council members in March. From there, council member Vicki Byrd gave a two-minute pitch to council members during a work session.
Hunt and SEDNA had been in conversations about it with the city since before COVID-19 hit and began again at the end of summer 2021, said Cameron Robertson, the historic preservation officer for the city.
But Hunt called getting the city onboard with their plans a “long, hard-fought fight to recognize the neighborhoods of Denton.”
Battle won
Though they had started with a marker for Solomon Hill, Hunt and SEDNA won over the city, and all six sign toppers went up at the same time in early September. Many of the sign toppers include images of various historical Black figures from Quakertown. They include H.C. Bell for the Freedmen Town, 1875 marker; Joe and Alice Skinner for New Quaker, 1922 marker; and Frederick Douglas Moore for Fred Moore High School, 1916 marker.
For the Lincoln Park 1964 maker, the sign topper committee members picked a graphic of a carpenter creating his art, and for the Willow Creek 1983 marker, they used a photograph of Willow Creek.
Solomon Hill’s 1922 marker showcases a large tree with roots, which represents the family roots many of the Quakertown residents still have in Denton today.
The sign topper program, Robertson said, is being funded by the city within the traffic and operation budget. The funding amount will change annually, depending on how many neighborhoods want to participate. But she said they’re still working on the website for residents who want to sign up to commemorate their neighborhoods. It took about a week, she said, to get the signs up.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, who will be attending a panel at the Alice Street presentation on Sept. 26 at the American Legion Senior Center, sent a statement through a city spokesperson about the sign topper program in a Sept. 14 email:
“My neighbors and I are excited to see the sign toppers. The neighborhood came together and partnered with the city to provide this sense of history. I look forward to seeing other neighborhoods throughout Denton work together and utilize this program.”
As for why it is important to remember what happened to Quakertown, Logan explained it best: “If a person is not aware of their history, that which is good and that which is bad, you’re going to repeat both,” he said. At least, with awareness projects such as sign toppers, the Alice Street documentary screenings and others, “you give a backdrop to prevent those things that were negative and build on those things with the positive. You have to know the history.”