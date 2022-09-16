 Skip to main content
Sign toppers program to help residents ‘know the history’ about Quakertown, Southeast Denton

Fred Moore sign topper
ABOVE: A new street sign topper for the Fred Moore High School area sits on street signs at the intersection of Ruth Street and Cross Timber Street.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

A hundred years ago, a Black community of freed slaves thrived near the heart of downtown Denton within eyesight of a racist who controlled Texas Woman’s University, known then as the College of Industrial Arts. Named after the Quakers who had helped escaped slaves as part of the Underground Railroad, Quakertown residents had built a vibrant community, with a doctor’s office, a funeral home, a grocery store, restaurants and churches.

Founded in the late 1800s, Quakertown was home to Denton’s first public school for Blacks — Fred Douglass School — and St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church and St. Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, both of which still hold services today. Some of the community’s leading families were the Burrs, the Clarks/Humbryes, the Cooks, the Hills, the Kemps, the Logans, the Maddoxes and the Taylors.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

