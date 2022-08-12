Should private employers wait before checking criminal records? Denton City Council ponders national initiative.

For 11 months Eunice Husband had been looking for work in Denton, submitting application after application to no avail, he told city council members at their July 19 meeting.
A few days before that council meeting, Husband, an older Black man from Illinois, learned he had been turned down for another job due to drug convictions on his record. He told council members it didn’t make sense because instead of hiring him, the employer hired a white man with a theft charge for stealing from a previous employer.
“Over the past six or seven months, I’ve put in at least 70 job applications,” Husband continued. “I was at an interview today, two interviews last week. Monday, Friday and today. Criminal record. Criminal record. Criminal record. That’s a sticking point here. I moved here from Illinois, and I’m just going to be honest — Texas is a tough state. That’s why I’m here.”
He proposed a few changes to the way employers hire job seekers, including that they consider job seekers even if their convictions were recent and that they consider where the crime occurred, especially if it didn’t happen at the workplace.
Husband may not have realized it, but he was describing the “ban the box” initiative — hiring policies that have been gaining momentum at the local, state and federal levels, both in the public and private sectors. The policies seek, as Husband pointed out, to “judge applicants’ qualifications first, without the stigma of a record,” Michelle Natividad Rodriguez, a National Employment Law Project expert in civil rights, criminal records and employment, wrote in an Oct. 1 report.
“The most effective policies don’t just remove the ‘box’; they ensure that conviction information is used fairly,” wrote Natividad Rodriguez. “Employers should make individualized assessments instead of blanket exclusions and consider the age of the offense and its relevance to the job. Candidates should be given an opportunity to review background-check results.”
About 35 states have adopted statewide laws or policies applicable to public-sector employment, including Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico, according to the Oct. 1 report from the National Employment Law Project, a leading advocacy nonprofit.
Texas isn’t one of those states.
As for the private sector, 15 states and 22 localities have enacted so-called "fair-chance" policies, including Austin and DeSoto, a suburb of Dallas. Now the Denton City Council is looking at what can be done in North Texas’ private sector to address this issue and offer people like Husband a better chance to secure employment.
At an Aug. 2 work session, council member Brandon Chase McGee, representing at-large Place 5, gave a 2-minute pitch about implementing a citywide fair-chance hiring policy to help people like Husband. And while a few council members and the mayor objected to telling the private sector how to hire employees, five out of the seven agreed to discuss it in more detail at a future work session, with a few agreeing to make it a low priority for staff to investigate.
“When Mr. Husband came before us a couple of weeks ago, it broke my heart,” McGee said. “Everything I do on this body, I decide how it will help or hurt working people. I think this is an idea that will absolutely help working people. It’s aimed at bridging the gap between potential employees and potential employers. The idea being employers will evaluate potential applicants on their merit first and make sure we are eliminating as much employee discrimination on the front side as possible.”
That gap includes about 112 million criminal records around the country, with about 15 million in Texas, The Department of Justice reported in a Dec. 31, 2018, overview of state criminal history record systems, the most recent numbers available. Those numbers, according to the DOJ, may include duplicate records for people who committed crimes in more than one state as well as people who may have died after their record was tallied.
Still, it’s a lot of people. About 70 million, or 1 in 3 people with criminal records — but not necessarily convictions, according to a May 5, 2021, report by Stateline, an initiative by Pew Charitable Trusts, an independent nonprofit organization.
During the 2-minute pitch, McGee asked for this ban-the-box initiative to be set as a high priority, especially with the unstable economic waters and the upcoming holiday season. He argued that during a time when employers struggle to find employees, this initiative will open a “whole different pool” of job seekers.
“This brings Denton in line with what is already happening,” McGee said. “Essentially this removes obstacles for current law-abiding citizens to be able to work.”
Similar to council members Vicki Byrd, District 1, and Alison Maguire, District 4, Mayor Pro Tem Brian Beck, District 2, also agreed to move forward with McGee’s request, in part because Beck said he believed it followed federal and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission best-practice policies.
“It would be worthwhile to include in that as well some of the downstream impacts of a policy like that,” Beck said, “and explore the ramifications for things like not testing nonpublic safety officials in our own city government for drug testing and that sort of thing.”
For about seven years now, state and municipal governments have been enacting policies to help those with criminal records find viable employment. Former U.S. President Barack Obama endorsed the ban-the-box initiative in late 2015 by directing agencies to delay background checks until later in the hiring process, as Natividad Rodriguez mentioned in her Oct. 1, 2021, report.
Three years after Obama endorsed it, the U.S. Senate passed the “Fair Chance to Compete for Jobs Act of 2019,” which prohibits federal agencies and contractors from requesting information about arrests and conviction records until after the job seeker was conditionally offered the job.
“The Fair Chance Act brings us one historic step closer to our ultimate goal of ending structural discrimination against people with arrest and conviction records,” Dorsey Nunn, executive director of Legal Services with Children and founding member of All of Us or None, said in Dec. 17, 2019, press release. “We proudly embrace each progressive achievement that brings us and our families closer to justice and to the full and fair access to jobs, housing, education, public benefits, voting and all the basic measures of full participation in our society.”
At the Aug. 2 work session, Maguire suggested that the city solicit input from the city’s major employers, such as the University of North Texas, as well as from small businesses.
District 3 council member Jesse Davis said he didn’t think the city should be telling employers how to do their jobs since they should be the ones to determine who comes in contact with their customers, their money and their resources.
“I know that some of you think of me as the hard-nose criminal prosecutor, but you might be surprised to find that I’m more in the second-chances business than you’re really aware of,” Davis said. “Employer law is about 90% federal and 10% state. There is not a whole lot of room left for a city. I don’t see a space for us in employment. I don’t see room for the city to go to our major employers or any business, large or small, and say: ‘You don’t have a right to vet your employees in a way that you see fit,’ whether it’s a pediatrician’s office, an auto mechanic or anybody in between.”
Like Beck, McGee and Maguire, council member Chris Watts, at-large Place 6, supported moving McGee’s proposal forward for discussion at a future work session. He said he didn’t support the ban-the-box initiative without having more information. He also didn’t agree that removing the box would keep employers from running background checks on job seekers.
Watts pointed out that the EEOC isn’t regulation and questioned why they would want to put employers in the position of offering someone a job and then telling them never mind when they fail the criminal background check.
The EEOC enforces federal employment laws and offers employers recommendations on best practices.
“I’m not sure which is better,” Watts said. “But I’m open to the conversation to see if we can find some creative solutions that aren’t necessarily mandating the private industry.”
In the July 29 staff report to council, City Manager Sara Hensley claimed a citywide ordinance banning inquiries into an applicant’s criminal history until the end of the hiring process would be similar to and face similar challenges as the comprehensive nondiscrimination ordinance. There are several issues to consider if they decide to apply it:
- What exclusions are necessary.
- The resources and expenses required to educate all businesses appropriately, handle complaints received and then investigate them and determine a penalty provision if businesses are found to be in violation of the ordinance.
Hensley also suggested that council consider holding a public hearing or provide sufficient time for community feedback before considering an ordinance.
“It is an employment best practice to not ask for or check an individual’s criminal history until later in the hiring process (e.g., a conditional job offer), so it is only considered on a very individual basis (consider the nature of the crime, the time passed, the nature of the job),” Hensley pointed out in the July 29 staff report. “Therefore, it is likely that many businesses are already using this practice, especially the larger businesses with the resources and guidance to do so.”
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said he didn’t support McGee’s request because they couldn’t get it implemented by the Christmas season and it’s already covered by the EEOC.
According to the EEOC’s website, except for certain restrictions related to genetic and medical information, employers can ask questions about job seekers’ criminal background and require a background check. Employers, however, cannot “conduct background checks or use the information obtained in a manner that denies equal employment opportunity to anyone on a protected basis, by intent or by unlawful disparate impact.”
The EEOC offers a helpful website for job seekers with criminal backgrounds and explains that while employers can consider criminal records during the hiring process, they cannot deny a job to a qualified Black man with a felony conviction but then hire an equally qualified or less-qualified white man with a similar felony conviction.
As for Husband’s request about criminal record relevance to the job, the EEOC recommends that employers assess whether it is relevant to the job by considering these points:
- The nature and seriousness of the offense/crime.
- The time that has passed since the criminal offense or completion of the sentence.
- And the nature of the job.
Yet, the EEOC also warns that an employer cannot deny a person a job due to an arrest record. As the EEOC writes, “The fact that a person was arrested is not proof that they committed a crime.”
In the EEOC’s tips for small businesses, the EEOC asks that employers consider waiting until later in the hiring process to obtain criminal history information — as long as they’re not in a circumstance where they need to request it early to comply with certain laws or regulations.
“We all admit that the EEOC has purview over this and already requires that,” Hudspeth said. “We had one individual come to this council. A city of 150,000, let’s assume there’s more that have experienced this. I’ll concede that. But it’s one person that triggers this amount of work that staff’s going to do; I can’t support that.”