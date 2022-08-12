 Skip to main content
Should private employers wait before checking criminal records? Denton City Council ponders national initiative.

Eunice Husband

Eunice Husband addressed the Denton City Council on July 19 to discuss the difficulties he has faced in trying to find a job, with employer after employer rejecting him because of past drug convictions. Husband urged the city to consider a system by which employers do not check criminal records until later in the hiring process and that employers also consider the nature and location of the crimes committed before issuing blanket denials.

For 11 months Eunice Husband had been looking for work in Denton, submitting application after application to no avail, he told city council members at their July 19 meeting.

A few days before that council meeting, Husband, an older Black man from Illinois, learned he had been turned down for another job due to drug convictions on his record. He told council members it didn’t make sense because instead of hiring him, the employer hired a white man with a theft charge for stealing from a previous employer.

