A hypothetical Black man goes to fill out a job application in Denton.
He has a few nonviolent drug convictions on his record but paid for them several years ago. He has spent his time since being released from prison looking for stable work that pays a livable wage — which, if he has a family, requires him to find a job that pays at least $60,000 to afford to live in Denton, especially if he is the only one working in the household.
Denton City Council member Brandon Chase McGee told council members during Tuesday’s work session that a whole generation of Black men has these bumps and bruises — also known as nonviolent drug offenses — on their record as a result of the nation’s long war on drugs. Former President Richard Nixon started the drug war, according to a March 23, 2016, Vox article, to criminalize Black people and hippies. Former President Ronald Reagan expanded the war against cocaine, and, as McGee noted, former President Bill Clinton doubled down on it.
The hypothetical Black man with the criminal record sees the criminal history box on the application and knows that as soon as he checks it, his chances of moving forward in the hiring process will hit a brick wall. He won’t have the chance, McGee explained Tuesday, to show the employer he is a different person, that he is reformed and the best person for the job.
It’s one of the reasons McGee is seeking to “ban the box” — remove criminal history from the application and request that Denton businesses wait until later in the hiring process to ask about it, giving the potential employee an opportunity to have a conversation with the employer, to put a face to the name on the application.
Currently, 37 states and 150 cities and counties have enacted “fair chance” hiring policies as public employers, and of these, 15 states and 22 cities and counties extended those fair chance hiring policies to private employers, Ryan Adams, the city’s chief of staff, pointed out in Tuesday’s presentation to the council.
In Texas, Dallas County, Harris County, Travis County and San Antonio have formally enacted fair chance hiring laws that apply only to their public organizations, Adams said, while Austin and DeSoto have expanded those laws to apply across their jurisdictions.
McGee and three other council members — Alison Maguire, Brian Beck and Vicki Byrd — gave staff direction to draft an ordinance based on what Austin and DeSoto have enacted.
“A lot of folks who have businesses here said they can’t find anybody to work,” McGee said. “This measure, I believe, would open up the job application pool. There are folks in our city who want to work. Let’s give them a chance to work.”
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and council members Chris Watts and Jesse Davis disagreed and said that passing a fair chance hiring ordinance would be micromanaging businesses when the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission already has best hiring practices for businesses and federal law prohibits workplace discrimination.
“I don’t feel that it is this council’s job to micromanage employers,” Hudspeth said. “I don’t want to add an extra level of bureaucracy that is already in place at the federal level.”
According to the EEOC’s Enforcement Guidance on Arrest and Conviction Records Decisions under Title VII, “Having a criminal record is not listed as a protected basis in Title VII. Therefore, whether a covered employer’s reliance on a criminal record to deny employment violates Title VII depends on whether it is part of a claim of employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.”
Davis claimed the bulk of people employed in Denton work either for the city, large employers, the school district or the universities, all of whom follow EEOC guidelines. He questioned how the city would investigate and enforce compliance if it did pass an ordinance and pointed out that the city works with the Denton Chamber of Commerce, which focuses on EEOC’s best practices guidelines.
“It won’t help anyone get a job because it is not enforceable,” Davis said.
Expanding the hiring policies into an ordinance, Beck claimed, is simply falling in line with what a majority of states are doing — and businesses in Denton will do it if the ordinance passes, he said.
“It won’t hurt anything in shifting the hiring practice,” Beck said.
Byrd agreed and brought up the untreated mental health issues that have been affecting people, especially in recent years with the pandemic and the political divisions in the country.
Similar to what McGee had claimed about the war on drugs and its disproportionate effect on minorities, Byrd pointed out that people weren’t handling their mental health issues properly and possibly turned to drugs. They then found themselves on the streets before they were able to get help through a local nonprofit or get job training, she said, and now can’t find a job because of crimes they might have committed to survive.
Watts, on the other hand, offered an anecdote of someone applying for a job, landing the interview and feeling good about it, only to find out a few days later they couldn’t get the job because of their criminal background. He suggested it was better not to waste the potential employee’s or employer’s time.
He also questioned going from “0 to 100” by passing an ordinance when he claimed they council should be taking an “interval approach” by forming a task force to address the issue.
Watts said that while he agreed talking about second-chance employment was a worthy endeavor, he was concerned with telling businesses through an ordinance how they should go about hiring people.
“I think it sends a terrible message to businesses and to our community,” Watts said.
But while business owners and the Chamber of Commerce are stakeholders in the issue, Maguire reminded Watts that the primary stakeholders are the job seekers with criminal records who often are unable to have a conversation with potential employers once they check the criminal history box.
“So I think EEOC is lagging behind,” Maguire said. “I would love to see the EEOC take a bold stand on this issue and would love for staff to draft an ordinance and see it model on DeSoto’s ordinance.”