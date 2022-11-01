Job search

The Denton City Council was tasked with drafting an ordinance that would keep criminal history off all job applications citywide.

A hypothetical Black man goes to fill out a job application in Denton.

He has a few nonviolent drug convictions on his record but paid for them several years ago. He has spent his time since being released from prison looking for stable work that pays a livable wage — which, if he has a family, requires him to find a job that pays at least $60,000 to afford to live in Denton, especially if he is the only one working in the household.

Eunice Husband addressed the Denton City Council on July 19 to discuss the difficulties he has faced in trying to find a job, with employer after employer rejecting him because of past drug convictions. Husband urged the city to consider a system by which employers do not check criminal records until later in the hiring process and that employers also consider the nature and location of the crimes committed before issuing blanket denials.
