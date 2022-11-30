On Thursday, Denton Parks and Recreation will host the second meeting to hear public input regarding the Quakertown Memorial Project, a citywide effort that will commemorate 100 years since largely Black residents were forced to leave their neighborhood.

The meeting — offered both in-person and virtually — will kick off at 6 p.m. online and at the Development Services building near the Square. Residents can register and receive a link to join the meeting virtually at www.cityofdenton.com/449/Community-Input-Meetings.

Hill family members

A photograph from around 1910 shows members of the Hill family — Ida Spikes Hill, Will Hill and Ada Hill — at 421 Oakland Ave. in Denton's Quakertown neighborhood, which was later replaced by a city park. 
An example of a proposed design for bronze plaques that would mark where homes used to stand in Quakertown until the early 1920s, when city leaders forced Black families to move out of the area to make way for a city park.
