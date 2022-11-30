A photograph from around 1910 shows members of the Hill family — Ida Spikes Hill, Will Hill and Ada Hill — at 421 Oakland Ave. in Denton's Quakertown neighborhood, which was later replaced by a city park.
Norvell Hill Williams Reed/The Portal to Texas History/UNT Libraries.
On Thursday, Denton Parks and Recreation will host the second meeting to hear public input regarding the Quakertown Memorial Project, a citywide effort that will commemorate 100 years since largely Black residents were forced to leave their neighborhood.
The meeting — offered both in-person and virtually — will kick off at 6 p.m. online and at the Development Services building near the Square. Residents can register and receive a link to join the meeting virtually at www.cityofdenton.com/449/Community-Input-Meetings.
“Staff is committed to providing meaningful commemoration of Quakertown,” Stuart Birdseye, the city spokesperson, wrote in a Wednesday afternoon email to the Denton Record-Chronicle. “We will work to achieve that through expanded stakeholder engagement as directed by City Council.
"This includes," Birdseye added, "organizing public events to honor the Quakertown community, and sharing Quakertown’s history with the wider Denton community by building personal connections in the way Denton does best — by sharing art, music, culture, and learning in a respectful and collaborative environment.”
The department's first community input meeting was held Nov. 14. Watch a recording of that session here:
Birdseye said that city staff presented a work session on Sept. 13 based on a two-minute pitch from Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd for permanent and temporary options for the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the city’s forced removal of Quakertown residents.
At that work session, council directed staff to move forward with the idea by:
Expanding stakeholder engagement to include relatives of former Quakertown residents who may or may not still live in Denton, while continuing to include Southeast Denton Neighborhood Association (SEDNA), the Southeast Denton and the wider Denton community.
Proceeding with commemoration events through 2023 to include temporary signage in Quakertown Park and public programming in connection with local music festivals, speaker series, etc., while also incorporating input from the above stakeholder groups.
Coordinating a visit to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to learn more about Tulsa city officials’ program memorializing Greenwood, also known as "Black Wall Street," where hundreds from the Black community were murdered in 1921.
Including a permanent memorial option in the Downtown Master Plan, which covers Quakertown Park.
The permanent memorial option, Birdseye said, could be either bronze plaques or a healing garden in Quakertown Park.
“It needs to be both,” said Randy Hunt of Historic Denton.
Hunt has been collaborating with SEDNA for a couple of years now as part of the “Remember Quaker” project. Their goal was to raise awareness about the 100th anniversary of Quakertown residents' forced removal, which resulted in the 1922 creation of the Solomon Hill neighborhood in Southeast Denton.
They created a map of where original Quakertown homes were located in what is now known as Quakertown Park.
“During the final presentation of information to the SEDNA community, it was striking to discover that the most important and impactful results was showing the mapped location of the home of their ancestors and the naming of each person who lived at that address,” Hunt wrote in “Quaker 100th Anniversary Commemoration, Remembering the Residents of Quaker.”
Hunt wrote the document seeking support for placing bronze plaques in the sidewalk that snakes through Quakertown Park. The markers, Hunt wrote, are no different from the in-ground headstones at Oakwood Cemetery, which he pointed out that staff is accustomed to working with and wouldn’t interfere with events at the park like the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival.
“Sidewalks within Quakertown Park can also assist in recreating the streets of Quaker, further supporting Cultural Tourism, and remembering the residents of Quakertown,” Hunt wrote.
On Wednesday, Hunt said the bronze plaques wouldn’t require city funds. Instead, they’ve been raising money for 80 bronze plaques to commemorate the Quakertown residents.
So far, Hunt said they’ve collected money for 35 of them.
“The stakeholders of this project are those who were directly impacted from what their ancestors experienced in Denton 100 years ago,” Hunt wrote in an Oct. 28 email to Omar Siddiqi, a management analyst for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, who’s been handling the 100th anniversary commemoration for the city.
“The reason is based on Equality and Equity — two words that are strongly intertwined. The forced removal of Black residents 100 years ago directly impacted their equality in Denton with the removal of their family equity in their homes, creating the loss of generational wealth which they could no longer offer to their families. Without equity in their investments, like homes and property, they were forced to start over without financial security and the equality of established neighborhoods.”
Siddiqi hadn't responded to the Record-Chronicle's attempt to discuss this issue as of Tuesday evening.
Since the Sept. 13 work session, Birdseye said that staff has been engaging with the stakeholder groups by conducting public meetings, hosting outreach events and working with pastors from congregations formerly of Quakertown to create the temporary signage and develop public programming.
He also pointed out that the city library research staff have been helping locate genealogical data to identify additional Quakertown descendants.
“Staff also created an online project page for feedback, allowing those Quakertown descendants no longer living in Denton, or those who were unable to attend the events and meetings, to share questions and provide input,” Birdseye said.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.