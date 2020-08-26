Denton County health officials reported a second Denton resident was infected with West Nile virus Wednesday afternoon, five days after announcing the first on Friday.
With the second reported case, the city of Denton entered Risk Level 5 of the Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, which was triggered because multiple residents are confirmed to have the virus.
A news release Wednesday afternoon said the city will continue to survey adult mosquitoes and screen them for presence of the virus.
While another Denton resident is confirmed to have the virus, about 80% of people infected don’t develop symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 20% could develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.
Approximately 0.7% of those infected could develop a more severe fever that can harm the central nervous system.
No human cases were reported in Denton County in 2019, but at least two cases were reported in 2018.
The city recommends draining standing water around homes, staying indoors around dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, dressing in long sleeves and pants while outside and using insect repellent containing DEET, picadirin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
— Zaira Perez