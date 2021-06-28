Denton officials are expected to begin interviews for city attorney candidates by September — about four months after Catherine Clifton was appointed interim in that position.
Clifton was named interim city attorney by Denton City Council members on May 11 to succeed Aaron Leal, who left for Royal Oak, Michigan. Leal, who had served as Denton’s city attorney since 2017, agreed to take a $60,000 annual pay cut to serve in the same role in Royal Oak. He first started working with Denton in 2011.
Before her promotion, Clifton was a first assistant attorney. In her interim position, she is paid $174,410 annually plus a $750 monthly vehicle allowance, compared with Leal’s previous salary of $210,000.
“Generally, the recruiter will begin advertising this week with a deadline for the end of July,” said Ryan Adams, the city’s director of customer service and public affairs. “Applications will go through an evaluation and results reported to the City Council in August. Interviews are planned for late August/early September, with employment expected to start in the early fall.”
On June 7, council members asked staff to engage the Illinois-based search firm GovHR to find their next city attorney — a process expected to cost at least $20,000. A spokesperson for that company could not be reached on Monday.
GovHR, according to its website, recommended hiring current Denton Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges in 2018 and Suzanne Kaletta, the city’s public safety dispatch manager, in 2017.
It is common for government bodies to hire consultants to conduct national searches for executive positions. Ralph Andersen & Associates, which brought former Denton City Manager Todd Hileman to Palm Desert, California, following a national search that drew 70 candidates, had also led the searches that brought several city employees to Denton: Deputy City Attorney Michael Cronig, Denton Chief of Police Frank Dixon, interim City Manager Sarah Hensley, Denton Municipal Electric Assistant General Manager Terry Naulty and former DME General Manager George Morrow.
Council members received an emailed survey from GovHR on June 11 asking them to describe their next city attorney.
“It was nine questions,” District 4 member Alison Maguire said. “It was open-ended questions about qualifications, management style and qualities I’d like the candidate to have.”
Maguire and the other council members have delayed the search for a permanent city manager until October, choosing to prioritize the hiring of a city attorney. They appointed Hensley as interim city manager in February following Hileman’s resignation, and she started in the interim role Feb. 20. Hileman had been Denton’s city manager for four years before accepting the same position in Palm Desert.
As far as the search, Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer said, “I just want a straight shooter.”
Under Denton’s city charter, the city attorney, city manager, city auditor and municipal judge are City Council appointees. How the council conducts searches for those positions, their appointments of interim staff members, the contracts they sign with search firms and the identities of those who apply for the same positions are public records under the Texas Open Meetings Act.