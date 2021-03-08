Denton’s interim City Manager Sara Hensley could remain in that position for several months because council members will wait until after May elections to discuss how to find her successor.
“Nothing has changed,” Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Davis said. “As far as what the council does, I can’t really comment.”
Then-City Manager Todd Hileman left for the same position in Palm Desert, California, on Feb. 20 — a week before his effective resignation date. Denton City Council members appointed Hensley on Feb. 2, less than a day after officials in Palm Desert unanimously agreed to hire Hileman. She is being paid $245,000 in the interim position.
“Let’s say in May that we engage a recruiter to run the search,” city spokesperson Ryan Adams said. “Typically, these searches last a number of months. It would be reasonable to expect the process to continue through late summer or early fall.”
Ralph Andersen & Associates, the California firm that brought Hileman to Palm Desert following a national search that drew 70 candidates, has also led the searches that brought several city employees to Denton: Deputy City Attorney Michael Cronig, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon, Denton Municipal Electric Assistant General Manager Terry Naulty, then-Assistant City Manager Hensley and former DME General Manager George Morrow.
“It’s up to the council to give direction on how they want to conduct the recruitment, and that includes decisions on search firms — if that applies,” Adams said. “And the council has not had that discussion and does not plan to have it until after the May election.”
Hileman came to Denton in January 2017 after 13 years in Glenview, Illinois. Hensley had been deputy city manager since August, having joined the city in May 2019 as assistant city manager.
City elections are scheduled for May 1, with early voting on April 19-27.