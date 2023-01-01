About a dozen runners ran around the Courthouse on the Square for Denton’s Dumbest Marathon on Sunday morning.

Ben Bridgeman, president of the Denton Area Running Club, said it takes 131 laps around the Square to match a marathon.

John Meredith
John Meredith, center, runs in Denton's Dumbest Marathon on New Year's Day 2023. Meredith ended up running the equivalent of a 50K — about 31 miles. 
Blue shirt
Denton’s Dumbest Marathon drew about a dozen runners on Sunday morning, Jan. 1, 2023. Organizers said it takes 131 laps around the Square to match a marathon. 

