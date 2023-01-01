A dozen runners ran around the Denton County Courthouse on the Square for Denton’s Dumbest Marathon on Sunday morning, Jan. 1, 2023. Organizers said it takes 131 laps around the Square to match a marathon.
About a dozen runners ran around the Courthouse on the Square for Denton’s Dumbest Marathon on Sunday morning.
Ben Bridgeman, president of the Denton Area Running Club, said it takes 131 laps around the Square to match a marathon.
While the event officially started at 7 a.m., runners and walkers could start any time.
“Not everybody does the full marathon, but it's 131 laps around in the laps around the Square to get you to the 26.2 [miles],” Bridgeman said. “It's completely ridiculous.”
Bridgeman said the club first hosted the event on New Year’s Day 2020. It was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic but returned a year ago.
The idea for Denton’s Dumbest Marathon came from club members John Meredith and Tim Stoltzfus, who owns More Fun Comics & Games on the Square.
Meredith and Stoltzfus would meet up with others to run around the Denton area, and Stoltzfus told Bridgeman they should do a marathon at some point around the courthouse. It was a joke, but Bridgeman liked the idea.
“Things snowballed from there,” Stoltzfus said. “John was like, ‘Hey, that's a great idea. We should do that.’”
Bridgeman said the date was set for New Year’s Day in 2020, and it became a yearly event.
“I was like, ‘Why not?’” Bridgeman recalled. “Let's do it. Let's do something stupid to start the New Year.”
Meredith, who had started running before the 7 a.m. start time, said he would run more than 26.2 miles.
“It's actually a lot of fun,” Meredith said about running around the Square with fellow club members. “The nice thing is you get to spend time with your friends over and over again and with other different people.”
Having the event on Jan. 1 meant it wouldn't require closing roads to traffic or interfering with business on the Square, Bridgeman said. He also noted that the Square is usually empty on the holiday, which is perfect for the marathoners.
“This requires no street closures, and there’s no one that we're interfering with,” Bridgeman said.
Each year, he doesn’t know how many participants will show up since it is a holiday, but he said more people asked about the event this time to make sure it was still happening.
For next year's marathon, he'd like to try to have racing chips.
“I think next year we might turn into a semiofficial,” Bridgeman said. “It'll still be free or minimal cost.”
